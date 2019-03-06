Buy Photo Chandler Park's Emaia O'Brien (11) chases Detroit Edison's Damiya Hagemann (0) in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Harper Woods — Nykesha Sanders and Emaia O’Brien were knocking down 3-pointers, giving Harper Woods Chandler Park a reason to think upset with its Division 2 district semifinal game against top-ranked Detroit Edison tied at 20 midway through the second quarter Wednesday night.

But, standout sophomore guard Damiya Hagemann made sure Edison would have nothing to do with it, answering Chandler Park’s 10-0 run with one of its own to open up a 30-20 lead, and Edison went on to dominate the third quarter to power its way to an impressive 79-49 win.

Edison — 21-1 and ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today — entered the season as the two-time defending Class C state champions, then decided to move up and compete in Division 2 with a team led by Miss Basketball favorite in 6-foot-3 Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), junior guard/forward Gabby Elliott and Hagemann who already owns multiple Big Ten offers.

Jackson scored 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Elliott scored 20 on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.

Hagemann scored 14 and Ariel Jenkins, eight points and 12 rebounds, six on the offensive end as Edison finished with 23 offensive rebounds.

After Edison took a 20-10 lead early in the second quarter on Jackson’s floater in the lane, Chandler Park — 16-5 and ranked No. 17 in the News Super 20 — scored 10 unanswered points, starting with an inside basket by Taylor Walton, followed by a 3-pointer from O’Brien, a putback by Walton and a 3-pointer by Anaya Kennedy to force a timeout by Edison with the game tied at 20 with 5:40 left in the half.

Then, Edison put on fullcourt pressure and Hagemann was the catalyst, first finding Jackson for a layup, then scoring herself off a driving layup, followed by a steal and pass to Jackson for a 26-20 cushion.

Jackson then got a steal off the press and scored a layup; Elliott got a steal in the halfcourt set, Keaira Jennings took a charge and Hagemann ended the 10-0 run with another driving layup with 3:50 left.

Yes, that’s how dangerous Edison is with its defense fueling its offense, forcing four turnovers in less than two minutes.

“They were aggressive so we were aggressive back and I feel that’s why we got the steals and made some baskets,” Hagemann said of the pivotal 10-0 second-quarter run.

Said Jackson: “That stretch was very important. We know that CPA is a really good defensive team and they can create a lot of havoc and get turnovers so we knew that they were trying to speed us up so us being Detroit Edison, we play our game and we slow ourselves down so we don’t give them what they want.”

Chandler Park — coached by Dave Mann who owns 754 career wins, placing him No. 2 in state history — didn’t go away. Instead, Sanders made her third 3-pointer of the half and both ends of a 1-1 to spark a 10-7 run to pull within 37-30 at halftime.

Edison coach Monique Brown told her team to push the ball at every chance in the second half and her players responded with a 26-7 run to open up the third quarter for a 63-37 lead.

And, all of Edison’s points during the third quarter were within eight feet of the basket, including six transition baskets and 10 points off of second chance opportunities.

“In the locker room Coach (Brown) said to keep our heads up, just told us to play great defense and get the outlet passes to get easy layups,” Hagemann said. “I felt we came out real focused, more focused them they did.”

“We talked at halftime, amped each other up, went out and played great defense, passed each other the ball and made key shots,” said Jackson of the third quarter dominance.

Sanders scored 14, shooting 4-of-5 on 3-pointers for Chandler Park, which as a team was 7-of-25 on 3-pointers, including just 2-of-13 during the second half. Walton finished with 11 points.

More girls basketball

Division 1

Farmington Hills Mercy 59, Northville 48: Alexis Roberts scored 19, Julia Bishop 13, Ellie Tisko 12 and Lindsay Lukomski 11 for Mercy (15-5). Ellie Thallman had 13 points for Northville (12-10).

Grosse Pointe North 58, Eastpointe 17: Julia Ayrault scored 17 and Rachel Sexton added 12 for North (18-3). Eastpointe finishes 7-14.

Grosse Pointe South 67, Detroit East English 42: Kamryn Richards scored 18 and Alexa Downey 13 for South (13-8). East English is 13-4.

Hartland 43, Fenton 22: Whitney Sollom and Madi Moyer each scored eight for Hartland (19-3). Chloe Idoni scored 13 for Fenton (17-4).

Howell 58, Holly 27: Kaylee Wendel scored 26 for Howell (12-9). Rebecca Fugate scored 18 for Holly (11-10).

Plymouth 43, Canton 20: Sophie Zelek and Kyra Brandon each scored 12 and Angela Schmidt eight for Plymouth (15-7). Carly Schwinke scored six for Canton (1-20).

Riverview 53, Lincoln Park 35: Samantha Dorn scored 15 for Riverview (15-7). Karrington Gordon scored 15 for Lincoln Park (10-11).

Rochester Adams 33, Romeo 30: Maddie Dolenga scored 12 for Adams (10-11). Romeo finishes 14-8.

Royal Oak 41, Birmingham Groves 22: Samantha Potter had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals for Royal Oak (19-2).

Troy 61, Utica Eisenhower 52: Athena Samson had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Calen Knight added 15 points for Troy (12-9). Lauren Debeau scored 16 for Eisenhower (13-8).

Wyandotte 43, Southgate Anderson 27: Lillienn Corby scored 13 for Wyandotte (16-6). Courtney Mabery scored 11 for Anderson (3-18).

Division 2

Detroit Henry Ford 44, Livonia Clarenceville 26: Jasmine Woodard scored 28 for Ford (5-10). Kaitlyn Vallimont scored 16 for Clarenceville (3-19).

Division 3

New Haven 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 37: Dara Capaldi scored 19 and Jazmyn Turner 12 for New Haven (18-3). Princess Mia Johnson scored 21 for Clintondale (4-15).