Division 1

Region 1 (at Saginaw Heritage)

Saginaw 66, Midland 52

Region 2 (at Howell)

Howell 42, Oxford 37

Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)

East Kentwood 61, Hudsonville 60

Region 4 (at Holt)

Okemos 39, DeWitt 34

Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)

Ypsilanti Lincoln 81, Detroit Catholic Central 79

Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)

Detroit King 72, Dearborn 43

Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

U-D Jesuit 71, Grosse Pointe North 41

Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)

Roseville 50, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 33

Division 2

Region 9 (at Gaylord)

Ludington 49, Escanaba 32

Region 10 (at Alma)

Alma 42, Flint Powers 40

Region 11 (at Fremont)

Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62

Region 12 (at Wayland Union)

Hudsonville Unity 63, Benton Harbor 54

Region 13 (at Marshall)

Haslett 64, Parma Western 52

Region 14 (at Milan)

River Rouge 70, Dearborn Divine Child 43

Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

Harper Woods Chandler Park 89, Ferndale 40

Region 16 (at Imlay City)

New Haven 55, Pontiac 38

Division 3

Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

Iron Mountain 66, Traverse City St. Francis 52

Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)

Sanford Meridian 65, Oscoda 44

Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Grandville Calvin 42

Region 20 (at Watervliet)

Cassopolis 62, Schoolcraft 51

Region 21 (at Leslie)

Hanover-Horton 63, Dansville 51

Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)

Erie-Mason 59, Detroit Loyola 51

Region 23 (at Sandusky)

Detroit Edison 84, Madison Heights Madison 51

Region 24 (at Bad Axe)

Flint Beecher 65, Unionville-Sebewaing 42

Division 4

Region 25 (at Negaunee)

Dollar Bay 64, Crystal Falls Forest Park 48

Region 26 (at St. Ignace)

Pellston 82, Cedarville 68

Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)

Frankfort 41, Leland 38

Region 28 (at Kingston)

Big Rapids Crossroads 49, Fulton 44

Region 29 (at Mendon)

Muskegon Heights Academy 62, Wyoming Tri-unity 53

Region 30 (at Fowler)

Bellevue 42, Pittsford 28

Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)

Southfield Christian 55, Adrian Lenawee Christian 30

Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)

Genesee Christian 41, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 34

