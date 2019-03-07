Division 1
Region 1 (at Saginaw Heritage)
Saginaw 66, Midland 52
Region 2 (at Howell)
Howell 42, Oxford 37
Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)
East Kentwood 61, Hudsonville 60
Region 4 (at Holt)
Okemos 39, DeWitt 34
Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)
Ypsilanti Lincoln 81, Detroit Catholic Central 79
Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)
Detroit King 72, Dearborn 43
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
U-D Jesuit 71, Grosse Pointe North 41
Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)
Roseville 50, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 33
Division 2
Region 9 (at Gaylord)
Ludington 49, Escanaba 32
Region 10 (at Alma)
Alma 42, Flint Powers 40
Region 11 (at Fremont)
Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62
Region 12 (at Wayland Union)
Hudsonville Unity 63, Benton Harbor 54
Region 13 (at Marshall)
Haslett 64, Parma Western 52
Region 14 (at Milan)
River Rouge 70, Dearborn Divine Child 43
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Harper Woods Chandler Park 89, Ferndale 40
Region 16 (at Imlay City)
New Haven 55, Pontiac 38
Division 3
Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)
Iron Mountain 66, Traverse City St. Francis 52
Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)
Sanford Meridian 65, Oscoda 44
Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Grandville Calvin 42
Region 20 (at Watervliet)
Cassopolis 62, Schoolcraft 51
Region 21 (at Leslie)
Hanover-Horton 63, Dansville 51
Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)
Erie-Mason 59, Detroit Loyola 51
Region 23 (at Sandusky)
Detroit Edison 84, Madison Heights Madison 51
Region 24 (at Bad Axe)
Flint Beecher 65, Unionville-Sebewaing 42
Division 4
Region 25 (at Negaunee)
Dollar Bay 64, Crystal Falls Forest Park 48
Region 26 (at St. Ignace)
Pellston 82, Cedarville 68
Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)
Frankfort 41, Leland 38
Region 28 (at Kingston)
Big Rapids Crossroads 49, Fulton 44
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Muskegon Heights Academy 62, Wyoming Tri-unity 53
Region 30 (at Fowler)
Bellevue 42, Pittsford 28
Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)
Southfield Christian 55, Adrian Lenawee Christian 30
Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)
Genesee Christian 41, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 34
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.