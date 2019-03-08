Buy Photo Grosse Pointe North senior Madeline Mills is fouled by Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall in the first half. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Hartland — Whitney Sollom and Hartland shook off a terrible start to defeat rival Howell 42-28 in a Division 1 district title game Friday night.

Sollom, a 6-foot-4 junior, helped Hartland shake off an 8-0 deficit by scoring 10 points during a 17-1 run to open up a 17-9 lead with 1:01 left in the first half.

Sollom, who has multiple Big Ten offers, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Howell came out with a zone defense to try to take Sollom out of the game while forcing Hartland to hit the perimeter shot, and Hartland missed its first seven shots in the opening quarter, finally making a 3-pointer by freshman Leah Lappin with 52 seconds left in the quarter.

How bad was Hartland’s start? Well, Hartland turned the ball over five times while going 0-for-7 from the field before Lappin’s basket.

“It’s the typical third time, typical rivalry and we knew that they were going to come over and play and they started very, very well and we started terrible,” Hartland coach Don Palmer said. “The message was they only have eight points. We’re not playing well, but there’s a long way to go so let’s just settle in. Howell played very well, but then our defense carried us.”

Hartland (20-3), which swept the three-game series with Howell and will play a regional semifinal game Monday night at Lakeland, limited Howell (12-10) to 33 percent shooting and without a basket for the final 10 minutes, 8 seconds of the first half.

“We came out a little rough in the first quarter, then picked it up, knowing we had to calm ourselves down,” Sollom said. “After we settled down, we got the lead and stuck with it.

“In the second quarter, they had some people come out on the wings with their zone and when those people were out there I was kind of open down low and then my teammates would pass it inside to me and it worked out pretty well.”

Hartland led 18-11 at halftime, then increased the lead to 22-13 on a Sollom putback before Howell scored six unanswered points to cut the deficit to 22-19. That would be as close as it would get as Sollom’s offensive rebound led to a basket by Nikki Dompierre, then Sollom scored off a putback and freshman Gracey Metz connected on a jumper to open a 10-point lead, 29-19.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Hartland’s Madi Moyer got multiple offensive rebounds, including one where she found Dompierre who found Sollom underneath for a 31-20 lead, starting a 10-2 run for a 39-22 cushion.

Junior forward Kaylee Wendel scored nine for Howell.

More Division 1

Detroit Cass Tech 64, Detroit King 56: Ariah Powell scored 28 for Cass Tech (18-4). King is 16-4.

Farmington Hills Mercy 37, Novi 23: Jill Smith scored 12 and Julia Bishop 11 for Mercy (16-5). Jenna Dashke scored 14 for Novi (8-14).

Grosse Pointe North 42, Grosse Pointe South 25: Julia Ayrault had 17 points and 15 rebounds for North (19-3). Sydni Hall scored nine for South (13-9).

Riverview 48, Wyandotte 28: Samantha Dorn scored 18 for Riverview (16-17). Lillienn Corby scored 16 for Wyandotte (16-17).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Fraser 25: Joslyn Brennan had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for Lakeview (17-5). Fraser is 13-9.

Division 2

Detroit CMA 41, Detroit Henry Ford 33: Tharney Hawkins scored 11 and Cameron Wheeler had 10 points and four steals for CMA (5-13). Amara Croft scored 17 for Ford (4-19).

River Rouge 49, Grosse Ile 37: Lamariyee Williams scored 16, DeTorri Hall 13 and Syhia Marks eight for River Rouge (12-6). Grosse Ile finishes 9-13.

Division 3

New Haven 39, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 32: Dara Capaldi had 10 points, eight blocks and eight rebounds for New Haven (19-3). Sabrina Gottschalk scored 19 for Northwest (12-9).

Division 4

Novi Christian Academy 54, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 49 (OT): Rachel Bause had 31 points and 19 rebounds for Novi Christian (10-9). Isabella Andrews scored 25 for Rudolf Steiner (18-2).

