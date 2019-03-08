Grosse Pointe North 42, Grosse Pointe South 23
Grosse Pointe North seniors Madeline Mills (left) hugs teammate Evelyn Zacharias after the final buzzer of a 42-23 victory over rival Grosse Pointe South in the district finals at Grosse Pointe North High School on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North seniors Madeline Mills (left) hugs teammate Evelyn Zacharias after the final buzzer of a 42-23 victory over rival Grosse Pointe South in the district finals at Grosse Pointe North High School on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles between Grosse Pointe South defenders Cameron Lundh (20) and Savannah Srebernak in the first half.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles between Grosse Pointe South defenders Cameron Lundh (20) and Savannah Srebernak in the first half.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault shoots a jump shot, while surrounded by Grosse Pointe South defenders in the first half.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault shoots a jump shot, while surrounded by Grosse Pointe South defenders in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall goes up for a shot in the paint against Grosse Pointe North defenders during the first half at Grosse Pointe North High School on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall goes up for a shot in the paint against Grosse Pointe North defenders during the first half at Grosse Pointe North High School on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North senior Madeline Mills is fouled by Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall in the first half on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North senior Madeline Mills is fouled by Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall in the first half on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North head coach Gary Bennett directs the Norsemen in the first half.
Grosse Pointe North head coach Gary Bennett directs the Norsemen in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South head coach Kevin Richards gathers his Blue Devils together during a timeout in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South head coach Kevin Richards gathers his Blue Devils together during a timeout in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall reacts to a foul called against her in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Sydni Hall reacts to a foul called against her in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Keely Conlan grimaces in pain after making a pass. She was injured on the play and had to be helped off the court in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Keely Conlan grimaces in pain after making a pass. She was injured on the play and had to be helped off the court in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's Keely Conlan grimaces in pain after making a pass. She was injured on the play and had to be helped off the court in the first half. on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Grosse Pointe South's Keely Conlan grimaces in pain after making a pass. She was injured on the play and had to be helped off the court in the first half. on Friday, March 8, 2019.
North's Christina Braker tries to split the South defense of Alexa Downey (left) and Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker tries to split the South defense of Alexa Downey (left) and Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker gains control of a loose ball in front of South defender Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker gains control of a loose ball in front of South defender Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker dishes a pass in front of South defender Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker dishes a pass in front of South defender Sydni Hall during the second half.
North's Christina Braker plays tight defense against South's Maria Hessburg during the second half. *** Grosse Pointe North cruises to a 42-23 victory over rival Grosse Pointe South in the MHSAA District 26-1 final at Grosse Pointe North High School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan on Friday, March 8, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
North's Christina Braker plays tight defense against South's Maria Hessburg during the second half. Grosse Pointe North cruises to a 42-23 victory over rival Grosse Pointe South in the MHSAA District 26-1 final at Grosse Pointe North High School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Despite the realization that their season is drawing to a close, Grosse Pointe South teammates (from left) Jetwyn Wilson, Savannah Srebernak, Sydni Hall and Maria Hessburg smile and enjoy the commeraderie of being part of a team during the second half.
Despite the realization that their season is drawing to a close, Grosse Pointe South teammates (from left) Jetwyn Wilson, Savannah Srebernak, Sydni Hall and Maria Hessburg smile and enjoy the commeraderie of being part of a team during the second half.
North's Evelyn Zacharias knocks away a pass intended for South's Savannah Srebernak during the second half.
North's Evelyn Zacharias knocks away a pass intended for South's Savannah Srebernak during the second half.
North's Evelyn Zacharias dribbles up court with South's Savannah Srebernak on her heels during the second half.
North's Evelyn Zacharias dribbles up court with South's Savannah Srebernak on her heels during the second half.
North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles up court in the second half.
North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles up court in the second half.
North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles up court in the second half.
North senior Julia Ayrault dribbles up court in the second half.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault scores a layup over Grosse Pointe South senior Megan Van Osdol in the second half.
Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault scores a layup over Grosse Pointe South senior Megan Van Osdol in the second half.
North's Hannah Davis (left) knocks the ball away from South's Kamryn Richards in the second half.
North's Hannah Davis (left) knocks the ball away from South's Kamryn Richards in the second half.
North's Hannah Davis (left) and South's Kamryn Richards go after a loose ball in the second half.
North's Hannah Davis (left) and South's Kamryn Richards go after a loose ball in the second half.
    Hartland — Whitney Sollom and Hartland shook off a terrible start to defeat rival Howell 42-28 in a Division 1 district title game Friday night.

    Sollom, a 6-foot-4 junior, helped Hartland shake off an 8-0 deficit by scoring 10 points during a 17-1 run to open up a 17-9 lead with 1:01 left in the first half.

    Sollom, who has multiple Big Ten offers, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

    Howell came out with a zone defense to try to take Sollom out of the game while forcing Hartland to hit the perimeter shot, and Hartland missed its first seven shots in the opening quarter, finally making a 3-pointer by freshman Leah Lappin with 52 seconds left in the quarter.

    How bad was Hartland’s start? Well, Hartland turned the ball over five times while going 0-for-7 from the field before Lappin’s basket.

    “It’s the typical third time, typical rivalry and we knew that they were going to come over and play and they started very, very well and we started terrible,” Hartland coach Don Palmer said. “The message was they only have eight points. We’re not playing well, but there’s a long way to go so let’s just settle in. Howell played very well, but then our defense carried us.”

    Hartland (20-3), which swept the three-game series with Howell and will play a regional semifinal game Monday night at Lakeland, limited Howell (12-10) to 33 percent shooting and without a basket for the final 10 minutes, 8 seconds of the first half.

    “We came out a little rough in the first quarter, then picked it up, knowing we had to calm ourselves down,” Sollom said. “After we settled down, we got the lead and stuck with it.

    “In the second quarter, they had some people come out on the wings with their zone and when those people were out there I was kind of open down low and then my teammates would pass it inside to me and it worked out pretty well.”

    Hartland led 18-11 at halftime, then increased the lead to 22-13 on a Sollom putback before Howell scored six unanswered points to cut the deficit to 22-19. That would be as close as it would get as Sollom’s offensive rebound led to a basket by Nikki Dompierre, then Sollom scored off a putback and freshman Gracey Metz connected on a jumper to open a 10-point lead, 29-19.

    Then, in the fourth quarter, Hartland’s Madi Moyer got multiple offensive rebounds, including one where she found Dompierre who found Sollom underneath for a 31-20 lead, starting a 10-2 run for a 39-22 cushion.

    Junior forward Kaylee Wendel scored nine for Howell.

    More Division 1

    Detroit Cass Tech 64, Detroit King 56: Ariah Powell scored 28 for Cass Tech (18-4). King is 16-4.

    Farmington Hills Mercy 37, Novi 23: Jill Smith scored 12 and Julia Bishop 11 for Mercy (16-5). Jenna Dashke scored 14 for Novi (8-14).

    Grosse Pointe North 42, Grosse Pointe South 25: Julia Ayrault had 17 points and 15 rebounds for North (19-3). Sydni Hall scored nine for South (13-9).

    Riverview 48, Wyandotte 28: Samantha Dorn scored 18 for Riverview (16-17). Lillienn Corby scored 16 for Wyandotte (16-17).

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Fraser 25: Joslyn Brennan had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for Lakeview (17-5). Fraser is 13-9.

    Division 2

    Detroit CMA 41, Detroit Henry Ford 33: Tharney Hawkins scored 11 and Cameron Wheeler had 10 points and four steals for CMA (5-13). Amara Croft scored 17 for Ford (4-19).

    River Rouge 49, Grosse Ile 37: Lamariyee Williams scored 16, DeTorri Hall 13 and Syhia Marks eight for River Rouge (12-6). Grosse Ile finishes 9-13.

    Division 3

    New Haven 39, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 32: Dara Capaldi had 10 points, eight blocks and eight rebounds for New Haven (19-3). Sabrina Gottschalk scored 19 for Northwest (12-9).

    Division 4

    Novi Christian Academy 54, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 49 (OT): Rachel Bause had 31 points and 19 rebounds for Novi Christian (10-9). Isabella Andrews scored 25 for Rudolf Steiner (18-2).

