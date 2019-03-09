Division 1 hockey final: Detroit Catholic Central 3, Saginaw Heritage 1
Ryan Marra (28) of Catholic Central celebrates his third-period, empty-net goal with teammate Joe Borthwick (8) and Zach Borchardt (13) during the MHSAA Division 1 Finals against Saginaw Heritage at USA Arena on March 9, 2019 in Plymouth, Michigan. Catholic Central won, 3-1. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Goalie Jacob Winters of Saginaw Heritage takes some shots in warmups prior to playing Detroit Catholic Central in the MHSAA Division 1 Finals. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
The Saginaw Heritage, left, and Detroit Catholic Central teams line up for the national anthem before the start of the game. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Saginaw Heritage and Detroit Catholic Central face off to start the MHSAA Division 1 Finals game at USA Arena in Plymouth. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
The Catholic Central players gather around the net before the start of the MHSAA Division 1 Finals. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Members of the Saginaw Heritage student section cheers for their team during the MHSAA Division 1 Finals against Detroit Catholic Central. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Rylan Clemons (17) of Detroit Catholic Central roofs a first-period goal on Jack Jesko (29) of Saginaw Heritage. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Jack Jesko (29) of Saginaw Heritage makes a glove save in the first period against Catholic Central. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Goalie Stephen Steva (32) of Catholic Central makes a save in the first period against Saginaw Heritage. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Stephen Steva (32) of Catholic Central makes a toe save in the first period against Saginaw Heritage. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Catholic Central teammates rush to congratulate Rylan Clemons (17) as he celebrates a first-period goal against Saginaw Heritage. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Jack Jesko (29) of Saginaw Heritage makes a glove save in the first period against Catholic Central. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Justin Roe (4) of Catholic Central skates up ice with the puck against Saginaw Heritage during the second period. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Ryan Marra (28) of Catholic Central scores a third-period goal on Jack Jesko (29) of Saginaw Heritage. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Ryan Marra (28) of Catholic Central celebrates his third-period goal as Art Felton (5) of Saginaw Heritage looks away. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Eddie Symons (20) of Saginaw Heritage scores a third-period goal against Catholic Central. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Eddie Symons (20) of Saginaw Heritage celebrates his third-period goal against Catholic Central. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Players from Catholic Central celebrate at the buzzer after defeating the Saginaw Heritage to win the MHSAA Division 1 championship game, 3-1, at USA Arena in Plymouth. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Players from Saginaw Heritage stand dejected during postgame ceremonies after losing to Detroit Catholic Central 3-1 during the MHSAA Division 1 Finals. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Catholic Central players receive their trophy after defeating Saginaw Heritage 3-1 to win the MHSAA Division 1 Championship. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Catholic Central's hockey team poses for a team picture after defeating Saginaw Heritage 3-1 to win the MHSAA Division 1 Championship at USA Arena in Plymouth on March 9, 2019. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
The Catholic Central team poses for a team picture after defeating Saginaw Heritage 3-1 to win the MHSAA Division 1 Championship at USA Arena in Plymouthy on March 9, 2019. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Catholic Central players celebrate with the fans on their way to the locker room after defeating Saginaw Heritage 3-1. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    Plymouth — After a two-season lapse, Detroit Catholic Central is back on top of Michigan high school hockey.

    Catholic Central defeated Saginaw Heritage, 3-1, on Saturday at USA Hockey Arena to take the Division 1 hockey title, the 14th in team history.

    "I'm so proud of our leaders, our captains, our seniors. They all stepped up and made big plays," Catholic Central coach Brandon Kaleniecki said.

    BOX SCORE: Detroit Catholic Central 3, Saginaw Heritage 1

    Last season, Catholic Central was knocked out in the semis.

    Detroit Catholic Central coach and players talk to media after winning 2019 Division 1 hockey title

     

    "It's always hard to see a good group of guys lose, it's tragic," senior forward Mitch Morris said about Catholic Central's seniors from last year. "It's great to celebrate, but it's bittersweet. I feel bad for them. I hope all the underclassmen realize it's not that easy."

    Catholic Central (29-1-1) outshot Heritage 47-14, carrying the play for most of the game with stifling defense.

    "We've had a lot of tight games during the season," Kaleniecki said. "When you're able to play six defensemen that are capable of doing the job that they did it takes a lot of weight off our shoulders knowing that the door will be shut on the other end."

    Catholic Central drew first blood. Senior forward Rylan Clemons sped down the left wing, stepped through a defender and roofed it with very little space left to maneuver, putting Catholic Central up, 1-0, with 7:38 left in the first period. The goal was assisted by junior forward Kyle Gaffney.

    "We had a chat the other day because he (Clemons) was starting to grip his stick," Kaleniecki said. "Yesterday he had a couple that didn't go in. We knew he was going to break through. It was a phenomenal goal. It was a game-breaking type play."

    Catholic Central out-shot Heritage (29-2) by 12 shots in the first and second periods. Heritage goalie Jack Jesko did his best to keep things close. With 7:29 left in the second period the senior sprawled out to make a glove save in front of a gaping net.

    Jesko made 44 saves in the losing effort, the fifth-most in a championship game.

    Saginaw Heritage coach J.J. Bamberger and senior goalie Jack Jesko talk to media following finals loss

    "He (Jesko) stepped up and gave us a chance to win," Heritage coach J.J. Bamberger said. "He's been dialed in all year long. The best thing about him is the amnesia he has. He never lets a goal get him down. I think you could see his athleticism on several saves today."

    Division 2

    Division 3

    "I was just trying to throw my glove out and give us a chance," Jesko said about his big save. "I happened to hit it. I just kept focus and tried to act like it was a normal save, not get too high or too low. I was seeing the ice good."

    Catholic Central had a 1-0 lead at the second intermission but had several good scoring chances it hadn't cashed in on.

    Catholic Central finally broke through on a shot from the point with 10:41 left. Senior forward Ryan Marra tipped senior defenseman Luke Collins' shot into the top of the net and Catholic Central was up, 2-0.

    Things got interesting with 1:56 left when, with the goalie pulled, Heritage senior forward Eddie Symons buried a shot to pull his team within one, but Marra answered with an empty-netter with 54 seconds left to effectively end it.

    The final four appearance marks the fifth for Heritage with no titles.

     

