Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s quarterfinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
DIVISION 1
At Grand Blanc: Saginaw vs. Howell
At Detroit Mercy: Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Detroit King, 5:30
At Detroit Mercy: U-D Jesuit vs. Roseville
At Caledonia: East Kentwood vs. Okemos
DIVISION 2
At Mt. Pleasant: Ludington vs. Alma
At Calvin College: GR South Christian vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
At Chelsea: Haslett vs. River Rouge
At Ortonville Brandon: Harper Woods Chandler Park vs. New Haven
DIVISION 3
At Petoskey: Iron Mountain vs. Sanford Meridian Early, 6
At St. Clair County CC: Detroit Edison vs. Flint Beecher
At Tecumseh: Hanover-Horton vs. Erie-Mason
At Richland Gull Lake: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Cassopolis
DIVISION 4
At Escanaba: Dollar Bay vs. Pellston
At West Bloomfield: Southfield Christian vs. Genesee Christian, 6
At Cadillac: Frankfort vs. Big Rapids Crossroads
At Charlotte: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Bellevue
