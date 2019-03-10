Buy Photo Donovan Freeman and River Rouge take on Haslett in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s quarterfinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

DIVISION 1

At Grand Blanc: Saginaw vs. Howell

At Detroit Mercy: Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Detroit King, 5:30

At Detroit Mercy: U-D Jesuit vs. Roseville

At Caledonia: East Kentwood vs. Okemos

DIVISION 2

At Mt. Pleasant: Ludington vs. Alma

At Calvin College: GR South Christian vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

At Chelsea: Haslett vs. River Rouge

At Ortonville Brandon: Harper Woods Chandler Park vs. New Haven

DIVISION 3

At Petoskey: Iron Mountain vs. Sanford Meridian Early, 6

At St. Clair County CC: Detroit Edison vs. Flint Beecher

At Tecumseh: Hanover-Horton vs. Erie-Mason

At Richland Gull Lake: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Cassopolis

DIVISION 4

At Escanaba: Dollar Bay vs. Pellston

At West Bloomfield: Southfield Christian vs. Genesee Christian, 6

At Cadillac: Frankfort vs. Big Rapids Crossroads

At Charlotte: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Bellevue