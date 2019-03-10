Here is a schedule of games for Monday’s regional semifinals in the Michigan girls basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
Region 1
Marquette vs. Midland Dow (at Gaylord)
Saginaw Heritage vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (at Davison)
Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Hartland vs. West Bloomfield
Waterford Kettering vs. Walled Lake Western, 5:30
Region 3 (at Grand Haven)
Hudsonville vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 5
Muskegon vs. East Kentwood, 7:30
Region 4 (at Caledonia)
Coldwater vs. East Lansing, 5:30
Portage Central vs. DeWitt, 7:30
Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)
Brighton vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer
Farmington Hills Mercy vs. Wayne Memorial, 5
Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)
Riverview vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 5
Temperance Bedford vs. Detroit Cass Tech
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
Grosse Pointe North vs. Birmingham Marian, 5:30
Southfield A&T vs. Warren Cousino
Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Port Huron Northern, 5
Utica vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Division 2
Region 9
Cadillac vs. Standish-Sterling Central (at Cadillac)
Menominee vs. Kingsley (at Cheboygan)
Region 10 (at Mount Morris)
Freeland vs. Corunna, 5:30
Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Frankenmuth
Region 11 (at Coopersville)
Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 7:30
Muskegon Oakridge vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Region 12 (at Coloma)
Benton Harbor vs. Plainwell, 5:30
Hamilton vs. Edwardsburg, 7:30
Region 13 (at Ionia)
Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Haslett, 7:30
Lansing Catholic vs. Jackson Northwest, 6
Region 14 (at Adrian)
Carleton Airport vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 5:30
Chelsea vs. River Rouge
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Detroit CMA vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30
Detroit University Prep vs. Center Line, 6
Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)
Goodrich vs. St. Clair, 5:30
Pontiac Notre Dame vs. Croswell-Lexington
Division 3
Region 17
Charlevoix vs. Elk Rapids (at Mancelona), 5:30
Iron River West Iron County vs. Ishpeming Westwood (at Escanaba)
Region 18 (at McBain)
Houghton Lake vs. Hart, 6
Oscoda vs. Lake City, 7:30
Region 19 (at Kent City)
Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Morley Stanwood, 6
Kent City vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:30
Region 20 (at Bronson)
Centerville vs. Delton Kellogg, 5:30
Niles Brandywine vs. Kalamazoo Christian
Region 21 (at Michigan Center)
Adrian Madison vs. Laingsburg
Springport vs. Michigan Center, 5:30
Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Monroe St. March Catholic Central vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 7:30
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Dearborn Advanced, 6
Region 23 (at Marlette)
Detroit Jalen Rose vs. New Haven, 6
Royal Oak Shrine vs. Brown City, 7:30
Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)
Flint Hamady vs. New Lothrop
Hemlock vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, 5:30
Division 4
Region 25 (at Kingsford)
Baraga vs. Munising, 5
Ewen-Trou Creek vs. Stephenson, 6:45
Region 26 (at Pellston)
Newberry vs. Mackinaw City, 7:30
St. Ignace vs. Hillman, 6
Region 27 (at Mesick)
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Buckley, 6
Mio vs. Bellaire, 8
Region 28 (at Fowler)
Frankfort vs. Fowler, 7:30
Pentwater vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran
Martin vs. Mendon, 5:30
Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)
Athens vs. Adrian Lenawee
Hillsdale Academy vs. Portland St. Patrick, 5
Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Allen Park Inter City vs. Clarkston Everest, 7:30
Novi Christian vs. Hope of Detroit, 6
Region 32 (at Kingston)
Chesterfield Austin vs. Kingston, 7:30
Genesee Christian vs. Deckerville, 6
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.