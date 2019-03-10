Buy Photo Evelyn Zacharias and Grosse Pointe North play Birmingham Marian in a regional semifinal on Monday. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of games for Monday’s regional semifinals in the Michigan girls basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Region 1

Marquette vs. Midland Dow (at Gaylord)

Saginaw Heritage vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (at Davison)

Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Hartland vs. West Bloomfield

Waterford Kettering vs. Walled Lake Western, 5:30

Region 3 (at Grand Haven)

Hudsonville vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 5

Muskegon vs. East Kentwood, 7:30

Region 4 (at Caledonia)

Coldwater vs. East Lansing, 5:30

Portage Central vs. DeWitt, 7:30

Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)

Brighton vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer

Farmington Hills Mercy vs. Wayne Memorial, 5

Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)

Riverview vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 5

Temperance Bedford vs. Detroit Cass Tech

Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

Grosse Pointe North vs. Birmingham Marian, 5:30

Southfield A&T vs. Warren Cousino

Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Port Huron Northern, 5

Utica vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Division 2

Region 9

Cadillac vs. Standish-Sterling Central (at Cadillac)

Menominee vs. Kingsley (at Cheboygan)

Region 10 (at Mount Morris)

Freeland vs. Corunna, 5:30

Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Frankenmuth

Region 11 (at Coopersville)

Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 7:30

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Region 12 (at Coloma)

Benton Harbor vs. Plainwell, 5:30

Hamilton vs. Edwardsburg, 7:30

Region 13 (at Ionia)

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Haslett, 7:30

Lansing Catholic vs. Jackson Northwest, 6

Region 14 (at Adrian)

Carleton Airport vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 5:30

Chelsea vs. River Rouge

Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

Detroit CMA vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30

Detroit University Prep vs. Center Line, 6

Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)

Goodrich vs. St. Clair, 5:30

Pontiac Notre Dame vs. Croswell-Lexington

Division 3

Region 17

Charlevoix vs. Elk Rapids (at Mancelona), 5:30

Iron River West Iron County vs. Ishpeming Westwood (at Escanaba)

Region 18 (at McBain)

Houghton Lake vs. Hart, 6

Oscoda vs. Lake City, 7:30

Region 19 (at Kent City)

Grandville Calvin Christian vs. Morley Stanwood, 6

Kent City vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:30

Region 20 (at Bronson)

Centerville vs. Delton Kellogg, 5:30

Niles Brandywine vs. Kalamazoo Christian

Region 21 (at Michigan Center)

Adrian Madison vs. Laingsburg

Springport vs. Michigan Center, 5:30

Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Monroe St. March Catholic Central vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 7:30

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Dearborn Advanced, 6

Region 23 (at Marlette)

Detroit Jalen Rose vs. New Haven, 6

Royal Oak Shrine vs. Brown City, 7:30

Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)

Flint Hamady vs. New Lothrop

Hemlock vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, 5:30

Division 4

Region 25 (at Kingsford)

Baraga vs. Munising, 5

Ewen-Trou Creek vs. Stephenson, 6:45

Region 26 (at Pellston)

Newberry vs. Mackinaw City, 7:30

St. Ignace vs. Hillman, 6

Region 27 (at Mesick)

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Buckley, 6

Mio vs. Bellaire, 8

Region 28 (at Fowler)

Frankfort vs. Fowler, 7:30

Pentwater vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6

Region 29 (at Mendon)

Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Martin vs. Mendon, 5:30

Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)

Athens vs. Adrian Lenawee

Hillsdale Academy vs. Portland St. Patrick, 5

Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Allen Park Inter City vs. Clarkston Everest, 7:30

Novi Christian vs. Hope of Detroit, 6

Region 32 (at Kingston)

Chesterfield Austin vs. Kingston, 7:30

Genesee Christian vs. Deckerville, 6