Buy Photo Cheyenne McEvans (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The girls basketball state tournament reaches the regionals this week and some of the top players and teams will be competing at Southfield A&T on Monday.

Southfield A&T – 20-1 and ranked No. 2 by The Detroit News – will play host to Warren Cousino at 7 p.m., following the 5:30 semifinal between No. 3 Birmingham Marian (21-1) and No. 16 Grosse Pointe North (19-3).

North is led by Michigan State-bound Julie Ayrault, a Miss Basketball finalist, but Marian defeated North 60-47 back on Dec. 8.

“Our regional is very competitive,” said Southfield A&T head coach Michelle Marshall. “Cousino comes in with (Kate) McArthur, who shoots the ball very well. We must be mindful and aware of her abilities and focus on the defensive end.

More: Girls basketball state tournament: Monday’s regional semifinals schedule

“We are happy to be playing on our home floor because we have been road warriors all season. All four teams will have great fan support.”

Cousino is the surprise team in the regional at A&T, owning a 10-8 record and .500 mark (5-5) in the MAC Red – which Grosse Pointe North won – before its current five-game winning streak.

However, Cousino’s Kate McArthur (Central Michigan) can take a game over. She topped the 1,500-point mark last month.

Southfield A&T has a strong backcourt in junior Cheyenne McEvans and Toledo-bound Soleil Barnes, along with the inside presence of Alexis Johnson (Marshall) and Jasmine Worthy.

Marian, which defeated Royal Oak in the district final, showed it had the size to slow down the 6-foot-2 Ayrault in the Dec. 8 game.

Big upset for Notre Dame

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the district tournament, defeating defending Class B state champion Detroit Country Day 71-59 in the district title game with Sarah Stuart scoring 13 points in the opening quarter to set the tempo.

Notre Dame Prep (11-12) will try to reach the .500 mark with a regional semifinal win over Croswell-Lexington (19-2) at Detroit Country Day.