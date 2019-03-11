Grosse Pointe North 60, Birmingham Marian 48
Grosse Pointe North's Evelyn Zacharias celebrates after a teammate scores in the second half of the 60-48 victory over Birmingham Marian in the regional semifinals in Southfield, Michigan on March 11, 2019.
Grosse Pointe North's Evelyn Zacharias celebrates after a teammate scores in the second half of the 60-48 victory over Birmingham Marian in the regional semifinals in Southfield, Michigan on March 11, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe North's Regan Sliwinski (24) guards Marian's Sara Sylvester in front of Grosse Pointe North head coach Gary Bennett in the first half.
Grosse Pointe North's Regan Sliwinski (24) guards Marian's Sara Sylvester in front of Grosse Pointe North head coach Gary Bennett in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Sophia Mancini, left, tries to steal the ball from Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the first half.
Marian's Sophia Mancini, left, tries to steal the ball from Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) guards Grosse Pointe North's Rachel Liagre, right, in the second half.
Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) guards Grosse Pointe North's Rachel Liagre, right, in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe North's Maddie Kohler passes the ball past Marian's Shannon Kennedy in the second half.
Grosse Pointe North's Maddie Kohler passes the ball past Marian's Shannon Kennedy in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Lauren Licari and Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, rear, in the second half.
Marian's Lauren Licari and Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, rear, in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Lauren Licari and Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, bottom, battle for the ball in the second half.
Marian's Lauren Licari and Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, bottom, battle for the ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, center, dribbles through Marian's Lauren Licari, left, and Sara Sylvester in the second half.
Grosse Pointe North's Christina Braker, center, dribbles through Marian's Lauren Licari, left, and Sara Sylvester in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Grace Rotter (14) and Shannon Kennedy (24) defend a shot by Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the second half.
Marian's Grace Rotter (14) and Shannon Kennedy (24) defend a shot by Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Grace Rottter (14) chases Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault (40) in the second half.
Marian's Grace Rottter (14) chases Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault (40) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marian's Olivia Moore, right, and Grace Rotter, left, get the ball from Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the second half.
Marian's Olivia Moore, right, and Grace Rotter, left, get the ball from Grosse Pointe North's Julia Ayrault in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe North teammates, from left, Maddie Kohler, Julia Ayrault and Maddie Mills celebrate the win.
Grosse Pointe North teammates, from left, Maddie Kohler, Julia Ayrault and Maddie Mills celebrate the win. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Scores from regional semifinal games Monday in the girls basketball state tournament:

    Division 1

    Region 1

    Midland Dow 49, Marquette 38

    Saginaw Heritage 53, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 35

    Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)

    Hartland 42, West Bloomfield 21

    Walled Lake Western 58, Waterford Kettering 36

    Region 3 (at Grand Haven)

    Hudsonville 68, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 66 (OT)

    Muskegon 67, East Kentwood 46

    Region 4 (at Caledonia)

    Coldwater 71, East Lansing 68

    DeWitt 54, Portage Central 29

    Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)

    Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Brighton 35

    Wayne Memorial 53, Farmington Hills Mercy 33

    Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 65, Riverview 56 (OT)

    Temperance Bedford 52, Detroit Cass Tech 47

    Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

    Grosse Pointe North 60, Birmingham Marian 48

    Southfield A&T 67, Warren Cousino 30

    Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)

    Port Huron Northern 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46, Utica 26

    Division 2

    Region 9

    Cadillac 61, Standish-Sterling Central 39

    Menominee 47, Kingsley 45 (OT)

    Region 10 (at Mount Morris)

    Freeland 60, Corunna 46

    Stanton Central Montcalm 56, Frankenmuth 34

    Region 11 (at Coopersville)

    Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Coopersville 50

    Muskegon Oakridge 42, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 37

    Region 12 (at Coloma)

    Hamilton 60, Edwardsburg 39

    Plainwell 64, Benton Harbor 27

    Region 13 (at Ionia)

    Haslett 53, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

    Jackson Northwest 68, Lansing Catholic 46

    Region 14 (at Adrian)

    Carleton Airport 60, Dearborn Divine Child 47

    Chelsea 38, River Rouge 33

    Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

    Center Line 56, Detroit University Prep 49

    Detroit Edison 82, Detroit CMA 20

    Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)

    Goodrich 56, St. Clair 31

    Pontiac Notre Dame 53, Croswell-Lexington 46

    Warren Cousino's Olivia Jolliffe fouls Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans in the 67-30 Southfield A&T victory in the regional semifinals in Southfield, Mich. on March 11, 2019.
    Warren Cousino's Olivia Jolliffe fouls Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans in the 67-30 Southfield A&T victory in the regional semifinals in Southfield, Mich. on March 11, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (14) blocks a shot buy Warren Cousino's Mackenzie Cook (11) in the first half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (14) blocks a shot by Warren Cousino's Mackenzie Cook (11) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Warren Cousino's Mackenzie Cook (11) guards Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes (4) in the first half.
    Warren Cousino's Mackenzie Cook (11) guards Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes (4) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (14), Alexis Johnson (24) and Essence Pickett (10) surround Warren Cousino's Olivia Joliffe in the first half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (14), Alexis Johnson (24) and Essence Pickett (10) surround Warren Cousino's Olivia Joliffe in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield A&T assistant coach Jareica Hughes, left, walks with Alexis Johnson after the win, while Warren Cousino's Kate McArthur, right, is saying something to her.
    Southfield A&T assistant coach Jareica Hughes, left, walks with Alexis Johnson after the win, while Warren Cousino's Kate McArthur, right, is saying something to her. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
      Division 3

      Region 17

      Charlevoix 48, Elk Rapids 47

      Ishpeming Westwood 50, Iron River West Iron County 46

      Region 18 (at McBain)

      Hart 48, Houghton Lake 42

      Lake City 49, Oscoda 35

      Region 19 (at Kent City)

      Grandville Calvin Christian 55, Morley Stanwood 53

      Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Kent City 33

      Region 20 (at Bronson)

      Centerville 56, Delton Kellogg 35

      Niles Brandywine 49, Kalamazoo Christian 38

      Region 21 (at Michigan Center)

      Adrian Madison 37, Laingsburg 36

      Springport 53, Michigan Center 51

      Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

      Monroe St. March Catholic Central 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 16

      Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60, Dearborn Advanced 35

      Region 23 (at Marlette)

      New Haven 61, Detroit Jalen Rose 7

      Royal Oak Shrine 44, Brown City 22

      Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)

      Flint Hamady 45, New Lothrop 36

      Hemlock 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 27

      Division 4

      Region 25 (at Kingsford)

      Baraga 57, Munising 42

      Stephenson 60, Ewen-Trou Creek 49

      Region 26 (at Pellston)

      Mackinaw City 46, Newberry 40

      St. Ignace 72, Hillman 12

      Region 27 (at Mesick)

      Gaylord St. Mary 50, Buckley 39

      Mio 33, Bellaire 31

      Region 28 (at Fowler)

      Fowler 41, Frankfort 26

      Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 63, Pentwater 32

      Region 29 (at Mendon)

      Fruitport Calvary Christian 45, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 22

      Mendon 48, Martin 45 (OT)

      Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)

      Adrian Lenawee 65, Athens 40

      Portland St. Patrick 57, Hillsdale Academy 23

      Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

      Clarkston Everest 36, Allen Park Inter City 34

      Novi Christian 78, Hope of Detroit 17

      Region 32 (at Kingston)

      Genesee Christian 49, Deckerville 37

      Kingston 59, Chesterfield Austin 24

