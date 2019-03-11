Scores from regional semifinal games Monday in the girls basketball state tournament:
Division 1
Region 1
Midland Dow 49, Marquette 38
Saginaw Heritage 53, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 35
Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Hartland 42, West Bloomfield 21
Walled Lake Western 58, Waterford Kettering 36
Region 3 (at Grand Haven)
Hudsonville 68, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 66 (OT)
Muskegon 67, East Kentwood 46
Region 4 (at Caledonia)
Coldwater 71, East Lansing 68
DeWitt 54, Portage Central 29
Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)
Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Brighton 35
Wayne Memorial 53, Farmington Hills Mercy 33
Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 65, Riverview 56 (OT)
Temperance Bedford 52, Detroit Cass Tech 47
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
Grosse Pointe North 60, Birmingham Marian 48
Southfield A&T 67, Warren Cousino 30
Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)
Port Huron Northern 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46, Utica 26
Division 2
Region 9
Cadillac 61, Standish-Sterling Central 39
Menominee 47, Kingsley 45 (OT)
Region 10 (at Mount Morris)
Freeland 60, Corunna 46
Stanton Central Montcalm 56, Frankenmuth 34
Region 11 (at Coopersville)
Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Coopersville 50
Muskegon Oakridge 42, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 37
Region 12 (at Coloma)
Hamilton 60, Edwardsburg 39
Plainwell 64, Benton Harbor 27
Region 13 (at Ionia)
Haslett 53, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33
Jackson Northwest 68, Lansing Catholic 46
Region 14 (at Adrian)
Carleton Airport 60, Dearborn Divine Child 47
Chelsea 38, River Rouge 33
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Center Line 56, Detroit University Prep 49
Detroit Edison 82, Detroit CMA 20
Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)
Goodrich 56, St. Clair 31
Pontiac Notre Dame 53, Croswell-Lexington 46
Division 3
Region 17
Charlevoix 48, Elk Rapids 47
Ishpeming Westwood 50, Iron River West Iron County 46
Region 18 (at McBain)
Hart 48, Houghton Lake 42
Lake City 49, Oscoda 35
Region 19 (at Kent City)
Grandville Calvin Christian 55, Morley Stanwood 53
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Kent City 33
Region 20 (at Bronson)
Centerville 56, Delton Kellogg 35
Niles Brandywine 49, Kalamazoo Christian 38
Region 21 (at Michigan Center)
Adrian Madison 37, Laingsburg 36
Springport 53, Michigan Center 51
Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Monroe St. March Catholic Central 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 16
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60, Dearborn Advanced 35
Region 23 (at Marlette)
New Haven 61, Detroit Jalen Rose 7
Royal Oak Shrine 44, Brown City 22
Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)
Flint Hamady 45, New Lothrop 36
Hemlock 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 27
Division 4
Region 25 (at Kingsford)
Baraga 57, Munising 42
Stephenson 60, Ewen-Trou Creek 49
Region 26 (at Pellston)
Mackinaw City 46, Newberry 40
St. Ignace 72, Hillman 12
Region 27 (at Mesick)
Gaylord St. Mary 50, Buckley 39
Mio 33, Bellaire 31
Region 28 (at Fowler)
Fowler 41, Frankfort 26
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 63, Pentwater 32
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Fruitport Calvary Christian 45, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 22
Mendon 48, Martin 45 (OT)
Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)
Adrian Lenawee 65, Athens 40
Portland St. Patrick 57, Hillsdale Academy 23
Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Clarkston Everest 36, Allen Park Inter City 34
Novi Christian 78, Hope of Detroit 17
Region 32 (at Kingston)
Genesee Christian 49, Deckerville 37
Kingston 59, Chesterfield Austin 24
