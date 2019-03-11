Buy Photo Romeo Weems (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Detroit – Romeo Weems of New Haven was named Michigan's Mr. Basketball on Monday.

Weems won in a landslide. He had 3,689 points, with B. Artis White of Canton second (1,798), Chandler Turner of Detroit Renaissance third (1,520) and Joe Moon IV of Westland John Glenn fourth (1,372).

Weems, a 6-foot-7 forward who will play next year at DePaul, made a name for himself his sophomore year when he led New Haven to the Class B state championship at the Breslin Center.

Weems and New Haven advanced to the Final Four against last year at the Breslin, losing in the state semifinals.

This season Weems is averaging 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 3.7 assists and 2.2 blocks. He has 2,139 career points.

In a 74-58 win over defending Class C state champion Detroit Edison last month, Weems had a quadruple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals, 10 blocks and five assists.

“What is unique and special about Romeo is his versatility on the court and his ability to defend and play all five positions at a high level,” said New Haven coach Tedaro France.

“Romeo has improved the most over the years with his shooting with his ability to shoot the 3-point shot. He has turned into one of the top shooters around. Becoming a great shooter really took his game to another level with already being able to do so many things on the basketball court."

Now Weems will try to earn his 100th win when New Haven – ranked No. 2 in the state by The Detroit News – plays Tuesday night in a Division 1 state quarterfinal game against unbeaten Harper Woods Chandler Park at Ortonville Brandon. Weems currently has a 99-6 career record at New Haven.

“Chandler Park is a veteran team with tons of senior leadership that plays hard and very good together,” said France. “They are led by a tremendous point guard in Derrick Bryant Jr., who really is the engine and glue for their team. They are long and athletic and they really get after it on both ends.”

Weems is averaging 23.6 points, 13 rebounds and six assists over five postseason games this season.