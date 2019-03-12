Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Detroit King 52 in Class A quarterfinals
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Tahj Chatman, facing, celebrates with a teammate after the 56-52 victory over Detroit King in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on March 12, 2019.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Tahj Chatman, facing, celebrates with a teammate after the 56-52 victory over Detroit King in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on March 12, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates puts up a shot past King's Omar Zeigler, Jr. (1) in the first half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates puts up a shot past King's Omar Zeigler, Jr. (1) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King fans cheer in the first half as Ypsilanti Lincoln takes on Detroit King in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Mar. 12, 2019.
King fans cheer in the first half as Ypsilanti Lincoln takes on Detroit King in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on March 12, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half.
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half.
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half.
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half.
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) blocks a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Kieth Tate Jr. passes around Lincoln's Davion Harlon (3) in the first half.
King's Kieth Tate Jr. passes around Lincoln's Davion Harlon (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Davion Harlon (3) tries to stop King's Omar Zeigler, Jr. in the first half.
Lincoln's Davion Harlon (3) tries to stop King's Omar Zeigler, Jr. in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Jordan Whitford, top, and Lincoln's Tahj Chatman go after a loose ball in the second half.
King's Jordan Whitford, top, and Lincoln's Tahj Chatman go after a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A packed house watches a King shot go in during the second half.
A packed house watches a King shot go in during the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Rayshaun Cowan, right, tries to steal the ball from Lincoln's Trevon Davis in the second half.
King's Rayshaun Cowan, right, tries to steal the ball from Lincoln's Trevon Davis in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman and King's Rayshaun Cowan, right, go after a loose ball in the second half.
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman and King's Rayshaun Cowan, right, go after a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's Keith Tate Jr., left, and Omar Zeigler Jr. double team Lincoln's Emoni Bartes, center, in the second half.
King's Keith Tate Jr., left, and Omar Zeigler Jr. double team Lincoln's Emoni Bartes, center, in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) defends a shot by King's Jordan Whitford (3) in the second half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) defends a shot by King's Jordan Whitford (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) guards King's John Massey, Jr. in the last minute of the game in the second half.
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) guards King's John Massey, Jr. in the last minute of the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's John Massey, Jr. almost steals the ball from Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) in the last minute of the game in the second half.
King's John Massey, Jr. almost steals the ball from Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) in the last minute of the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
King's John Massey, Jr. almost steals the ball from Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) in the last minute of the game in the second half.
King's John Massey, Jr. almost steals the ball from Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) in the last minute of the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman, left, and Jalen Fisher, right, are careful not to foul King's Jordan Whitford taking King's last shot of the game in the second half.
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman, left, and Jalen Fisher, right, are careful not to foul King's Jordan Whitford taking King's last shot of the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) puts up a shot under King's John Massey, Jr. in the second half.
Lincoln's Ibn Abdul-Rahman (22) puts up a shot under King's John Massey, Jr. in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates and Ibn Abdul-Rahman react in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates and Ibn Abdul-Rahman react in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Scores from quarterfinal games Tuesday in the boys basketball state tournament:

    Division 1

    Howell 57, Saginaw 56

    Okemos 50, East Kentwood 45

    U-D Jesuit 91, Roseville 54

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Detroit King 52

    Division 2

    Harper Woods Chandler Park 53, New Haven 51

    Hudsonville Unity 71, Grand Rapids South Christian 45

    Ludington 65, Alma 32

    River Rouge 60, Haslett 43

    Division 3

    Detroit Edison 76, Flint Beecher 69

    Erie-Mason 55, Hanover-Horton 48

    Iron Mountain 61, Sanford Meridian 56

    Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Cassopolis 50

    Division 4

    Dollar Bay 67, Pellston 64

    Frankfort 53, Big Rapids Crossroads 51 (OT)

    Southfield Christian 74, Genesee Christian 44

    Wyoming Tri-Unity 62, Bellevue 31

    U-D Jesuit 91, Roseville 54
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday dunks in the first half against Roseville in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Mar. 12, 2019.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday dunks in the first half against Roseville in Class A quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Mar. 12, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery, left, and Julian Dozier, right, try to get the ball from Roseville's Isiah Collier-Foutz in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery, left, and Julian Dozier, right, try to get the ball from Roseville's Isiah Collier-Foutz in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Roseville's John Ukomadu defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) in the first half.
    Roseville's John Ukomadu defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Roseville's John Ukomadu defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) in the first half.
    Roseville's John Ukomadu defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Daniel Friday (0) react in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Daniel Friday (0) react in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery tries to steal the ball from Roseville's Aaron Hunter, left, in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery tries to steal the ball from Roseville's Aaron Hunter, left, in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit starters cheer for a young player after he hits a free-throw late in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit starters cheer for a young player after he hits a free-throw late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit celebrate with their fans after the win.
    U-D Jesuit celebrate with their fans after the win. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
