Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Detroit King 52 in Class A quarterfinals
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Scores from quarterfinal games Tuesday in the boys basketball state tournament:
Division 1
Howell 57, Saginaw 56
Okemos 50, East Kentwood 45
U-D Jesuit 91, Roseville 54
Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Detroit King 52
Division 2
Harper Woods Chandler Park 53, New Haven 51
Hudsonville Unity 71, Grand Rapids South Christian 45
Ludington 65, Alma 32
River Rouge 60, Haslett 43
Division 3
Detroit Edison 76, Flint Beecher 69
Erie-Mason 55, Hanover-Horton 48
Iron Mountain 61, Sanford Meridian 56
Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Cassopolis 50
Division 4
Dollar Bay 67, Pellston 64
Frankfort 53, Big Rapids Crossroads 51 (OT)
Southfield Christian 74, Genesee Christian 44
Wyoming Tri-Unity 62, Bellevue 31
U-D Jesuit 91, Roseville 54
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.