Scores from regional finals games Wednesday in the girls basketball state tournament:
Division 1
Region 1 (at Bay City Western)
Saginaw Heritage 49, Midland Dow 34
Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Hartland 50, Walled Lake Western 46
Region 3 (at Grand Haven)
Muskegon 65, Hudsonville 39
Region 4 (at Caledonia)
DeWitt 51, Coldwater 41
Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)
Wayne Memorial 53, Ann Arbor Pioneer 35
Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)
Temperance Bedford 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
Southfield A&T 67, Grosse Pointe North 36
Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46, Port Huron Northern 37
Division 2
Region 9 (at Gaylord)
Cadillac 55, Menominee 51
Region 10 (at Mount Morris)
Freeland 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 51
Region 11 (at Coopersville)
Grand Rapids South Christian 48, Muskegon Oakridge 42
Region 12 (at Coloma)
Hamilton 47, Plainwell 32
Region 13 (at Ionia)
Haslett 51, Jackson Northwest 43
Region 14 (at Adrian)
Chelsea 48, Carleton Airport 36
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Detroit Edison 65, Center Line 21
Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)
Goodrich 50, Pontiac Notre Dame 47
Division 3
Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)
Ishpeming Westwood 47, Charlevoix 29
Region 18 (at McBain)
Lake City 47, Hart 25
Region 19 (at Kent City)
Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Grandville Calvin Christian 37
Region 20 (at Bronson)
Niles Brandywine 64, Centreville 58
Region 21 (at Michigan Center)
Adrian Madison 39, Springport 36
Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 56, Monroe St. Mary CC 39
Region 23 (at Marlette)
Royal Oak Shrine 52, New Haven 27
Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)
Flint Hamady 40, Hemlock 35
Division 4
Region 25 (at Kingsford)
Baraga 45, Stephenson 40
Region 26 (at Pellston)
St. Ignace 71, Mackinaw City 17
Region 27 (at Mesick)
Gaylord St. Mary 50, Mio 22
Region 28 (at Fowler)
Fowler 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 29
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Fruitport Calvary Christian 49, Mendon 46
Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)
Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Portland St. Patrick 24
Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Clarkston Everest 59, Novi Christian 39
Region 32 (at Kingston)
Kingston 42, Genesee Christian 20
