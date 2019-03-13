Scores from regional finals games Wednesday in the girls basketball state tournament:

Division 1

Region 1 (at Bay City Western)

Saginaw Heritage 49, Midland Dow 34

Region 2 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Hartland 50, Walled Lake Western 46

Region 3 (at Grand Haven)

Muskegon 65, Hudsonville 39

Region 4 (at Caledonia)

DeWitt 51, Coldwater 41

Region 5 (at Ann Arbor Skyline)

Wayne Memorial 53, Ann Arbor Pioneer 35

Region 6 (at New Boston Huron)

Temperance Bedford 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

Southfield A&T 67, Grosse Pointe North 36

Region 8 (at Macomb Dakota)

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46, Port Huron Northern 37

Division 2

Region 9 (at Gaylord)

Cadillac 55, Menominee 51

Region 10 (at Mount Morris)

Freeland 59, Stanton Central Montcalm 51

Region 11 (at Coopersville)

Grand Rapids South Christian 48, Muskegon Oakridge 42

Region 12 (at Coloma)

Hamilton 47, Plainwell 32

Region 13 (at Ionia)

Haslett 51, Jackson Northwest 43

Region 14 (at Adrian)

Chelsea 48, Carleton Airport 36

Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

Detroit Edison 65, Center Line 21

Region 16 (at Detroit Country Day)

Goodrich 50, Pontiac Notre Dame 47

Division 3

Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

Ishpeming Westwood 47, Charlevoix 29

Region 18 (at McBain)

Lake City 47, Hart 25

Region 19 (at Kent City)

Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Grandville Calvin Christian 37

Region 20 (at Bronson)

Niles Brandywine 64, Centreville 58

Region 21 (at Michigan Center)

Adrian Madison 39, Springport 36

Region 22 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 56, Monroe St. Mary CC 39

Region 23 (at Marlette)

Royal Oak Shrine 52, New Haven 27

Region 24 (at Flint Hamady)

Flint Hamady 40, Hemlock 35

Division 4

Region 25 (at Kingsford)

Baraga 45, Stephenson 40

Region 26 (at Pellston)

St. Ignace 71, Mackinaw City 17

Region 27 (at Mesick)

Gaylord St. Mary 50, Mio 22

Region 28 (at Fowler)

Fowler 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 29

Region 29 (at Mendon)

Fruitport Calvary Christian 49, Mendon 46

Region 30 (at Lansing Christian)

Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Portland St. Patrick 24

Region 31 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Clarkston Everest 59, Novi Christian 39

Region 32 (at Kingston)

Kingston 42, Genesee Christian 20