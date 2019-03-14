Buy Photo Detroit Edison coach Bo Neely (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

East Lansing – Iron Mountain made its long trip from the Upper Peninsula worth it Friday afternoon, putting on a dominating performance during the third quarter to earn a 60-57 victory over Detroit Edison in a Division 3 state semifinal at the Breslin Center.

Iron Mountain (27-0) – which trailed 20-19 at halftime while making just 2-of-12 3-pointers – used a 21-8 run to turn a 22-19 deficit into a 40-30 lead with 1:50 left in the third thanks to five 3-pointers, three coming from junior guard Marcus Johnson and two more from 6-foot-5 sophomore Foster Wonders, who scored 10 during the pivotal run.

Then, after Edison – the defending Class C state champion – cut the deficit to 45-44 with 3:21 left by using strong defense to force turnovers or block shots, leading to transition baskets, along with 3-pointers by Ralph Bland and Brian Taylor, Iron Mountain scored a number of inside baskets and another 3-pointer by Wonders for a 52-44 cushion with just over two minutes remaining.

BOX SCORE: Iron Mountain 60, Detroit Edison 57

Wonders finished with 28 points and Johnson 23, making 5-of-11 pointers.

Khalil McCadoo scored 14 and Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds for Edison (19-7). Bryce George, a 6-6, 230-pound junior who had 19 points and 17 rebounds in a quarterfinal upset win over Flint Beecher, picked up two early fouls, including an offensive charge, to be forced to the bench with 2:32 left in the opener quarter. He sat out the entire second quarter.

George returned to start the second half but picked up his third – on another charge with 3:54 left in the third – and again returned to the bench, sitting out the remainder of the quarter.

George finished with eight points and six rebounds. He had three offensive rebounds in the first 25 seconds of the game.

Iron Mountain, which was making its first state semifinal appearance in 25 years, will play in Saturday’s 4 p.m. final.