East Lansing – Freshman phenom Emoni Bates scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 17 Ypsilanti Lincoln to a dominating 72-56 victory over Howell Friday afternoon in a Division 1 state semifinal at the Breslin Center.
Lincoln will play the U-D Jesuit-Okemos winner in Saturday’s 12:15 p.m. championship game.
Bates, a 6-foot-8 forward who is the top player in the nation in the 2022 class, scored eight points in the opening quarter to help Lincoln set the tempo with a 20-10 lead, increasing the lead to 37-22 at halftime. Lincoln led 50-35 after three and led by as many as 20.
Lincoln (22-4), which had never won a regional title before this season, got 12 points from 6-4 senior guard Amari Frye (5-of-10 shooting), and 10 points and four assists from senior point guard Tahj Chatman.
Bates made 11-of-20 shots from the field, 4-of-8 3-pointers and all five of his free throws.
Senior guard Josh Palo scored 16 for Howell (20-7). Tony Honkala scored 12 and Jake Sargeant had 11 points.
Division 1
Friday's semifinals
Ypsilanti Lincoln 72, Howell 56
U-D Jesuit (24-2) vs. Okemos (23-2), 2 p.m.
Final: Saturday, 12:15 p.m.
