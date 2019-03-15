Buy Photo Howell's Josh Palo can only watch while Lincoln's Emoni Bates dunks in the second half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

East Lansing – Freshman phenom Emoni Bates scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 17 Ypsilanti Lincoln to a dominating 72-56 victory over Howell Friday afternoon in a Division 1 state semifinal at the Breslin Center.

Lincoln will play the U-D Jesuit-Okemos winner in Saturday’s 12:15 p.m. championship game.

Bates, a 6-foot-8 forward who is the top player in the nation in the 2022 class, scored eight points in the opening quarter to help Lincoln set the tempo with a 20-10 lead, increasing the lead to 37-22 at halftime. Lincoln led 50-35 after three and led by as many as 20.

BOX SCORE: Ypsilanti Lincoln 72, Howell 56

More: Niyo: Can ‘relentless’ freshman Emoni Bates jump straight to NBA?

Lincoln (22-4), which had never won a regional title before this season, got 12 points from 6-4 senior guard Amari Frye (5-of-10 shooting), and 10 points and four assists from senior point guard Tahj Chatman.

Bates made 11-of-20 shots from the field, 4-of-8 3-pointers and all five of his free throws.

Senior guard Josh Palo scored 16 for Howell (20-7). Tony Honkala scored 12 and Jake Sargeant had 11 points.

Division 1

Friday's semifinals

Ypsilanti Lincoln 72, Howell 56

U-D Jesuit (24-2) vs. Okemos (23-2), 2 p.m.

Final: Saturday, 12:15 p.m.