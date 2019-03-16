Buy Photo Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher lets fly the winning shot in the Division 1 championship game Saturday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

East Lansing — Ypsilanti Lincoln pulled off a shocking upset of U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 state-championship game Saturday afternoon at Breslin Center.

Lincoln came back from a nine-point deficit with five minutes left and won 64-62 on a baseline jumper by Jalen Fisher from the right baseline as time expired.

Amari Frye took a pass with five seconds left, but his 3-pointer missed. Fisher grabbed the loose ball and let it fly as it swished through the netting to start a wild celebration.

Lincoln, 23-4 and ranked No. 17 in The News Super 20 poll, had never even won a regional before this season.

U-D Jesuit (25-3) was ranked as The News No. 1 team heading into the season and was trying to win its second state championship in the last four years.

Lincoln was led by 6-foot-8 freshman phenom Emoni Bates, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds, but he had a whole lot of support, including Fisher (16 points) and Frye (15 points).

U-D Jesuit physical 6-4, 220-pound Daniel Friday (19 points) guarded Bates for the majority of the game, making it tough on Bates, who finished 7-of-22 shooting.

Senior point guard Julian Dozier scored 18.

Lincoln led, 15-14, after one and U-D Jesuit used a 20-8 second-quarter to take a 34-23 halftime lead behind the play of its senior backcourt in Julian Dozier and Jordan Montgomery.

Lincoln came back in the third quarter to pull even at 47 with 35.3 seconds left on two free throws from Bates before U-D Jesuit ended the quarter on a 4-0 run, capped off by a Friday dunk off a turnover.

U-D Jesuit extended the lead to 58-49 on a driving layup by Dozier and continued to hold the nine-point cushion (60-51) with Dozier’s two free throws with five minutes left.

But Lincoln wouldn’t go away.

Instead, senior guard Frye started the comeback with a 3-pointer, Tahj Chatman followed with two free throws and Bates made two more free throws after getting fouled following a steal to cut the deficit to 60-58 with 3:55 remaining.

Then, Bates pulled Lincoln even at 60 with a 17-foot fallaway jumper to set up the hectic final 2:50 of the game.

