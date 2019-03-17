Division 1 final: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot.
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half.
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game.
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0).
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Jalen Fisher made the biggest shot of his basketball career on the big stage Saturday.

    The Ypsilanti Lincoln senior guard grabbed a rebound off a missed 3-point attempt by Amari Frye and made a 15-footer as time expired, giving Lincoln a wild 64-62 upset victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 state championship game.

    And that wasn’t the only big moment Fisher had in the championship game before 7,738 at the Breslin Center.

    While the talk of the title game was, for good reason, on Lincoln 6-8 freshman phenom Emoni Bates, Fisher was a factor on both ends of the court.

    Fisher’s assignment was to try to slow down U-D Jesuit standout point guard Julian Dozier, who has multiple mid-major offers, including Oakland, Eastern Michigan and Western Kentucky.

    Fisher matched Dozier’s speed and talent to somewhat neutralize Dozier, who has 18 points and six assists.

    David Goricki's boys basketball finals MVPs

    Fisher scored 16, making 7-of-11 shots, including 2-of-3 3-pointers while making two steals and helping to force three third-quarter turnovers, then four more in the fourth to put Lincoln (23-4) in position to claim its first state championship.

    “Before the game my coaches were talking about how he’s exactly like me – quick, fast and looking to get his teammates open,” Fisher said of defending Dozier. “The whole time I was guarding him he was real shifty. So I was trying to make it hard for him to score, but he was getting off the screens a little too easy. In the third quarter I don’t think he scored at all.”

    Dozier scored 12 first-half points and helped U-D Jesuit take momentum into the locker room with its largest lead (34-23) with a toss to Daniel Friday, who flipped the ball into the basket before the buzzer.

    But Fisher’s effort helped bring Lincoln back, starting by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left corner to cut the deficit to 34-26, then getting a steal leading to a transition basket by senior guard Tajh Chatman to pull within 34-28. He muscled inside for another basket (36-30) and finally got a transition basket following a Bates block on Dozier to pull his team even at 45, ending a 22-11 run.

    Lincoln shot 81.8 percent from the field (9-of-11) during the third quarter while holding Dozier scoreless.

    And while Dozier did score six in the final quarter, Fisher made some big plays of his own – and he needed to with U-D Jesuit (25-3) building a 58-49 lead with six minutes left.

    Fisher started a game-ending 15-4 run with a layup off a steal and ended it with his dramatic 15-foot jumper from the right baseline.

    It was Lincoln’s third buzzer-beating win in the last two weeks, the last coming against a U-D Jesuit team that defeated its previous three opponents by an average of 35 points.

    “Amari came off at the top of the key and I thought it (Frye’s shot) was good, and it hit the top of the rim and came in my hands and I just shot it and it was good,” said Fisher of his game winner.

    Said Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis: “I took him (Fisher) out of the game in the semis because he was pouting a little bit at the end of the game because he wasn’t getting the ball. He’s a shooter and shooters like to shoot. I told him to be patient, that his time was coming. I didn’t know that it was going to come like that, but I’m glad it happened to him because I believed in him the whole time. It was great to see them win it in that fashion.”

    Bates lives up to hype

    It has to be tough for a 15-year-old to live with the hype of being ranked the top player in the country for your class.

    But Bates lived up to that label in leading Lincoln to its first state championship in school history.

    “I just told my teammates before I even got there (to Lincoln) that we were going to be here (Breslin),” said Bates following the title game win. “I told them we have to trust each other and we’re going to win the state championship, and look what happened.”

    Bates averaged 30 points and 10.3 rebounds during the regular season while helping Lincoln win its first league (SEC White Division) title in 15 years. He followed that up by averaging 24.7 points and 10.4 rebounds during the seven postseason games, helping Lincoln either earn comeback wins – regional semifinal against Ann Arbor Skyline, regional final against Detroit Catholic Central, state quarterfinal against Detroit King and title game against U-D Jesuit – or close out games where it held small fourth-quarter leads, in two districts wins.

    Having the experience of pulling out close games played a factor with the state championship on the line.

    Instead of getting intimidated when he got a shot blocked by the physical Friday in the opening minutes of the title game, Bates just went on attack mode.

    “I was getting to my spots, my shot just wasn’t falling,” said Bates, who made 7-of-22 shots from the field, 1-of-7 3-pointers.

    When Bates was asked what’s next for him, he said: “I got three more (state titles) to win.”

    Division 4 final: Southfield Christian 63, Frankfort 39
    Southfield Christian guard Da'Jion Humphrey reacts after his team takes an early lead in the first half of a 63-39 win over Frankfort in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday, March, 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
    Southfield Christian guard Da'Jion Humphrey reacts after his team takes an early lead in the first half of a 63-39 win over Frankfort in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday, March, 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian head coach Josh Baker reacts as his team leads in the first half.
    Southfield Christian head coach Josh Baker reacts as his team leads in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian guards Ronald Johnson, left, and Rahmon Scruggs try to steal the ball from Frankfort forward Luke Hammon in the first half.
    Southfield Christian guards Ronald Johnson, left, and Rahmon Scruggs try to steal the ball from Frankfort forward Luke Hammon in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Frankfort forward Luke Hammon hops over Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King battling for a loose ball in the first half.
    Frankfort forward Luke Hammon hops over Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King battling for a loose ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders (10) and Frankfort guard Jack Stefanski (0) go for a loose ball in the first half.
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders (10) and Frankfort guard Jack Stefanski (0) go for a loose ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian's guard Rahmon Scruggs (0) and forward Will Harahan pressure Frankfort guard Will Newbold in the first half.
    Southfield Christian's guard Rahmon Scruggs (0) and forward Will Harahan pressure Frankfort guard Will Newbold in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders comes over to celebrate with the fans after the win.
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders comes over to celebrate with the fans after the win. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders comes over to celebrate with the crowd after the win.
    Southfield Christian guard Jon Sanders comes over to celebrate with the crow after the win. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian players celebrate after the game.
    Southfield Christian players celebrate after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King (11) and guard Da'Jion Humphrey celebrate after the game.
    Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King (11) and guard Da'Jion Humphrey celebrate after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King (11) holds up the trophy for the fans while Southfield Christian forward Tarron Carter (10) tries to save a water jug from spilling after the win.
    Southfield Christian forward Malcolm King (11) holds up the trophy for the fans while Southfield Christian forward Tarron Carter (10) tries to save a water jug from spilling after the win. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield Christian beats Frankfort for the Division 4 title.
    Southfield Christian beats Frankfort for the Division 4 title. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield head coach Josh Baker brings the Division 4 trophy over to his team.
    Southfield head coach Josh Baker brings the Division 4 trophy over to his team. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Southfield head coach Josh Baker brings the Division 4 trophy over to his team after the game.
    Southfield head coach Josh Baker brings the Division 4 trophy over to his team after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
      Humphrey, Sanders step up

      Da’Jion Humphrey and Jon Sanders joined Bryce Washington, Harlond Beverly and Caleb Hunter as starters on last year’s Class D state championship team for Southfield Christian.

      With Washington moving on to start at Penn and the backcourt of Beverly (Montverde, Florida) and Hunter (U-D Jesuit) transferring, Humphrey and Sanders knew they were going to be the go-to players this time around.

      Things didn’t go well for Southfield Christian at the start of the season when it dropped its first three games and five of its first seven before a winning eight straight, including a 61-53 win at Detroit Country Day Jan. 11.

      Humphrey scored 16 in a 55-28 semifinal win over Dollar Bay, then tossed in 20 in the 63-39 Division 4 championship game rout of Frankfort Saturday. Sanders contributed 19, including nine during a 13-0 run to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 13-2 lead.

      “I thought it was a great challenge and a great opportunity for them,” said Southfield Coach Josh Baker of Humphrey and Sanders.

      Said Sanders: “It was harder than we’ve ever worked to get back to this point. Our roles were 10 times bigger so we just worked hard and stepped into the roles.”

      “This is sweet,” said Humphrey. “We worked hard, put in countless hours and as you can see it pays off.”

      Baker felt his team was in the crossroads after the 2-5 start.

      “As a team we just collectively decided we were going to put in more work, we were going to put in more effort,” Baker said. “I felt the turning point was when we won at Country Day.”

      The win at Country Day put Southfield Christian’s record at 4-5, but more importantly gave it confidence for the rest of the season.

      Now, Southfield Christian (21-6) has won two straight state championships and five in the last eight years under Baker.

      And while Sanders will graduate, Humphrey will return, along with other starters in Noah Rheker and defensive stopper Rahmon Scruggs.

      Division 2 final: Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, River Rouge 55
      River Rouge's Dan Few buries his head in his jersey while Hudsonville Unity Christian players celebrate their 58-55 Division 2 championship game victory over River Rouge at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
      River Rouge's Dan Few buries his head in his jersey while Hudsonville Unity Christian players celebrate their 58-55 Division 2 championship game victory over River Rouge at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Dan Few buries his head in his jersey while Hudsonville Unity Christian players celebrate their 58-55 Division 2 championship game victory over River Rouge at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
      River Rouge's Dan Few buries his head in his jersey while Hudsonville Unity Christian players celebrate their 58-55 Division 2 championship game victory over River Rouge at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman drives to the basket in the first half.
      River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman drives to the basket in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Dan Few and Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Ryan Takens fight for a loose ball in the first half.
      River Rouge’s Dan Few and Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Ryan Takens fight for a loose ball in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Jason Norton drives the ball up the court in the first half.
      River Rouge’s Jason Norton drives the ball up the court in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Bralin Toney yells to a teammate in the first half.
      River Rouge's Bralin Toney yells to a teammate in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Ryan Takens and River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman reach for a loose ball in the first half.
      Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Ryan Takens and River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman reach for a loose ball in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Hudsonville Unity Christian's head coach Scott Soodsma yells in the first half.
      Hudsonville Unity Christian's head coach Scott Soodsma yells in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Legend Parrish shoots over Hudsonville Unity Christian’s T.J. VanKoevering in the first half.
      River Rouge’s Legend Parrish shoots over Hudsonville Unity Christian’s T.J. VanKoevering in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Jason Norton and Hudsonville Unity Christian's Grant Balcer fight for a loose ball in the first half.
      River Rouge's Jason Norton and Hudsonville Unity Christian's Grant Balcer fight for a loose ball in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Jason Norton shoots a layup in the first half.
      River Rouge's Jason Norton shoots a layup in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Legend Parrish shoots a layup in the first half.
      River Rouge's Legend Parrish shoots a layup in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Micah Parrish attempts a layup in the first half.
      River Rouge’s Micah Parrish attempts a layup in the first half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Dan Few shoots a layup while being covered by Hudsonville Unity Christian's T.J. VanKoevering in the second half.
      River Rouge's Dan Few shoots a layup while being covered by Hudsonville Unity Christian's T.J. VanKoevering in the second half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s head coach Lamonta Stone yells in the second half. *** Hudsonville Unity Christian defeated River Rouge 58-55 in the MHSAA Div. 2 championship game at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
      River Rouge’s head coach Lamonta Stone yells in the second half. *** Hudsonville Unity Christian defeated River Rouge 58-55 in the MHSAA Div. 2 championship game at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News) Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Evan Nieuwenhuis and River Rouge’s Kamal Hadden reach for the ball in the second half.
      Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Evan Nieuwenhuis and River Rouge’s Kamal Hadden reach for the ball in the second half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman and Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Zac Velthouse reach for a loose ball in the second half.
      River Rouge’s Donavan Freeman and Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Zac Velthouse reach for a loose ball in the second half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge’s Ahmoni Weston cheers in the second half.
      River Rouge’s Ahmoni Weston cheers in the second half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge players huddle together in the second half.
      River Rouge players huddle together in the second half. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Jalen Holly, left, looks on while teammate Kamal Hadden comforts Jason Norton, right, after their team lost the game.
      River Rouge's Jalen Holly, left, looks on while teammate Kamal Hadden comforts Jason Norton, right, after their team lost the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      From left, River Rouge’s Jalen Holly, Jason Norton and Kamal Hadden look on after their team lost the game.
      From left, River Rouge’s Jalen Holly, Jason Norton and Kamal Hadden look on after their team lost the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Kamal Hadden reaches out as River Rouge's Jalen Holly buries his head in his jersey after their team lost the game.
      River Rouge's Kamal Hadden reaches out as River Rouge's Jalen Holly buries his head in his jersey after their team lost the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Hudsonville Unity Christianâ€™s head coach Scott Soodsma hoists the championship trophy after his team won the game.
      Hudsonville Unity Christianâ€™s head coach Scott Soodsma hoists the championship trophy after his team won the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Hudsonville Unity Christian's T.J. VanKoevering rests the championship trophy on his head after his team won the game.
      Hudsonville Unity Christian's T.J. VanKoevering rests the championship trophy on his head after his team won the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Donavan Freeman helps teammate Nigel Colvin off the floor after their team lost the game.
      River Rouge's Donavan Freeman helps teammate Nigel Colvin off the floor after their team lost the game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      River Rouge's Nigel Colvin buries his face in his hands while teammate Kamal Hadden comforts him as they walk off the floor after losing in the Division 2 championship game.
      River Rouge's Nigel Colvin buries his face in his hands while teammate Kamal Hadden comforts him as they walk off the floor after losing in the Division 2 championship game. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
        No 15th banner for River Rouge

        River Rouge won its Division 2 state semifinal game Friday when Nigel Colvin forced overtime with a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation, then went on to defeat Harper Woods Chandler Park 72-66.

        But River Rouge’s magic didn’t continue Saturday night when it battled back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to make it a one possession game before Colvin missed a 3-pointer, which would have tied the game in the final seconds, resulting in Hudsonville Unity Christian’s first state championship, 58-55.

         “We talked all week, all year about how River Rouge basketball is based on state championships,” said Lamonta Stone, who guided River Rouge to consecutive Class B state championships in 1998 and 1999, then led it to its first state title game appearance in 20 years. “There’s banners in our gymnasium, 14 state championship banners. Coach (Lofton) Greene has a number of runner-up teams and he didn’t place those banners in the gymnasium so I’m not going to place them there.

        “That’s my mentor, that’s the guy I played for, and everything I know about basketball is based on Coach Greene. If he’s not satisfied with runner-ups than neither can I be.”

         

         

         

         

         

         

         

         

         

