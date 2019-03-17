Buy Photo Southfield Christian guard Da'Jion Humphrey reacts after his team takes an early lead in the first half of a 63-39 win over Frankfort in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday, March, 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP from each of the boys basketball state championship games Saturday at the Breslin Center:

Division 1: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62

Jalen Fisher, Sr., G, Ypsilanti Lincoln: Fisher scored 16 while playing solid defense on U-D Jesuit senior point guard Julian Dozier. Fisher made 7-of-11 shots from the field, grabbed a rebound and tossed in a 15-footer from the right baseline as time expired for the difference in a 64-62 win, earning Lincoln its first state title.

Division 2: Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, River Rouge 55

Noah Wiswary, Sr., G, Hudsonville Unity Christian: Wiswary scored 17 to lead Unity Christian to its first state championship over a River Rouge team that was trying to win its 15th state title. He scored 11 during the pivotal third quarter, when Unity Christian outscored River Rouge 19-8 to open an 11-point lead.

Division 3: Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Iron Mountain 52

Collin Trierweiler, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia: Trierweiler scored six points, which were also his final team’s six points, including two free throws with 0.7 seconds left – following a controversial intentional foul – for the difference in P-W’s first state championship.

Division 4: Southfield Christian 63, Frankfort 39

Da’Jion Humphrey, Jr., G, Southfield Christian: Humphrey scored a game-high 20 points in a 63-39 title game rout of Frankfort. He scored 11 during the second quarter to help Southfield Christian to a 44-20 halftime lead after Frankfort had cut the deficit to 15-10 on consecutive 3-pointers by Will Newbold.