Division 1 final: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot.
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half.
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher.
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game.
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0).
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game.
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy.
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy.
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP from each of the boys basketball state championship games Saturday at the Breslin Center:

    Division 1: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62

    Jalen Fisher, Sr., G, Ypsilanti Lincoln: Fisher scored 16 while playing solid defense on U-D Jesuit senior point guard Julian Dozier. Fisher made 7-of-11 shots from the field, grabbed a rebound and tossed in a 15-footer from the right baseline as time expired for the difference in a 64-62 win, earning Lincoln its first state title.

    Division 2: Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, River Rouge 55

    Noah Wiswary, Sr., G, Hudsonville Unity Christian: Wiswary scored 17 to lead Unity Christian to its first state championship over a River Rouge team that was trying to win its 15th state title. He scored 11 during the pivotal third quarter, when Unity Christian outscored River Rouge 19-8 to open an 11-point lead.

    Division 3: Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Iron Mountain 52

    Collin Trierweiler, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia: Trierweiler scored six points, which were also his final team’s six points, including two free throws with 0.7 seconds left – following a controversial intentional foul – for the difference in P-W’s first state championship.

    Division 4: Southfield Christian 63, Frankfort 39

    Da’Jion Humphrey, Jr., G, Southfield Christian: Humphrey scored a game-high 20 points in a 63-39 title game rout of Frankfort. He scored 11 during the second quarter to help Southfield Christian to a 44-20 halftime lead after Frankfort had cut the deficit to 15-10 on consecutive 3-pointers by Will Newbold.

     

