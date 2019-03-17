Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s quarterfinals in the Michigan girls basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
DIVISION 1
At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix: Muskegon vs. DeWitt
At Grand Blanc: Saginaw Heritage vs. Hartland
At West Bloomfield: Wayne Memorial vs. Temperance Bedford, 5
At West Bloomfield: Southfield A&T vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview
DIVISION 2
At Gaylord: Cadillac vs. Freeland, 6
At St. Clair Community College: Detroit Edison vs. Goodrich
At Hope College: Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Hamilton
At Fowlerville: Haslett vs. Chelsea
DIVISION 3
At Tecumseh: Adrian Madison vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
At Gaylord: Ishpeming Westwood vs. Lake City
At Middleville Thornapple Kellogg: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Niles Brandywine
At Lapeer: Royal Oak Shrine vs. Flint Hamady, 6
DIVISION 4
At Escanaba: Baraga vs. St. Ignace
At Burton-Bendle: Clarkston Everest vs. Kingston, 6
At Richland Gull Lake: Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian
At Clare: Gaylord St. Mary vs. Fowler
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.