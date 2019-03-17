Jeanae Terry and Wayne Memorial play Temperance Bedford in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s quarterfinals in the Michigan girls basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

DIVISION 1

At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix: Muskegon vs. DeWitt

At Grand Blanc: Saginaw Heritage vs. Hartland

At West Bloomfield: Wayne Memorial vs. Temperance Bedford, 5

At West Bloomfield: Southfield A&T vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview

DIVISION 2

At Gaylord: Cadillac vs. Freeland, 6

At St. Clair Community College: Detroit Edison vs. Goodrich

At Hope College: Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Hamilton

At Fowlerville: Haslett vs. Chelsea

DIVISION 3

At Tecumseh: Adrian Madison vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

At Gaylord: Ishpeming Westwood vs. Lake City

At Middleville Thornapple Kellogg: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Niles Brandywine

At Lapeer: Royal Oak Shrine vs. Flint Hamady, 6

DIVISION 4

At Escanaba: Baraga vs. St. Ignace

At Burton-Bendle: Clarkston Everest vs. Kingston, 6

At Richland Gull Lake: Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian

At Clare: Gaylord St. Mary vs. Fowler