Buy Photo Rickea Jackson (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

Detroit – Rickea Jackson of Detroit Edison was named Michigan’s Miss Basketball on Monday.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3 forward who will play next year at Mississippi State, won the prestigious award, which is annually given to the top senior in the state by voting from Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) members.

Jackson, who earlier this year became the state’s first McDonald’s All-American since Madison Williams of Detroit Country Day in 2010, is averaging 22.1 points, eight rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals for Edison, which is 24-1 and ranked No. 1 in The Detroit News Super 20 and No. 5 nationally by USA Today.

Edison won Class C state championships the last two years, moving up to Division 2 this season. Edison is the favorite to win the state title again this weekend at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.

Edison will face Goodrich (14-10) in a state quarterfinal Tuesday night at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron.

More: Girls basketball state tournament: Tuesday’s quarterfinals schedule

More: Big stage, big shot: Jalen Fisher delivers for Ypsilanti Lincoln

More: David Goricki’s boys basketball finals MVPs

Voting

► Rickea Jackson, Detroit Edison: 2,939 points

► Moira Joiner, Saginaw Heritage: 1,988

► Julia Ayrault, Grosse Pointe North: 1,826

► Alyza Winston, Muskegon: 1,707

david.goricki@detroitnews.com