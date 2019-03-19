LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Michigan High School Athletic Association responded Monday to backlash following a controversial sequence of events at the end of Saturday's Division 3 boys basketball state championship between Pewamo-Westphalia and Iron Mountain.

His team leading 52-51 with 5.3 seconds remaining, Iron Mountain junior forward Tony Feira was called for a traveling violation on a made layup that would have pushed the lead to three.

On the ensuing possession, Iron Mountain was called for an intentional foul, putting Pewamo-Westphalia guard Collin Trierweiler on the free-throw line with 0.7 seconds left, with Pewamo-Westphalia getting the ball back.

Trierweiler sank both free throws, giving Pewamo-Westphalia a 53-52 victory to win the state title.

Iron Mountain coach Bucky Johnson appeared to be at a loss for words after the game.

"They called a travel on a made basket and an intentional foul on a play on the ball. Next," Johnson said after nearly a half-minute of silence at the postgame news conference.

Iron Mountain coach Bucky Johnson, sophomore forward Foster Wonders and junior forward Marcus Johnson react to loss against Pewamo-Westphalia

The sequence drew a strong reaction on social media as well.

The MHSAA responded Monday on Facebook:

"We have received hundreds of comments on social media about Saturday’s Division 3 boys basketball championship game, and that is understandable. When a championship game played between two undefeated teams is decided by such a close margin, there will be strong emotions on both sides. However, continuing the controversy does nothing to benefit either of the participants — not the team that feels it had a championship taken away, nor the team awarded the championship trophy.

The MHSAA Office cannot debate judgment calls. Qualified officials are placed on the court to make those calls. We will continue to provide full support to our officials who have the courage to make split-second, real-time decisions in front of thousands of fans."

Division 3 final: Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Iron Mountain 52
Pewamo-Westphalia's Nathan Wirth, left, and Collin Trierweiler celebrate with a leaping embrace after Trierweiler made the game-winning basket to defeat Iron Mountain 53-52 in the MHSAA Div. 3 championship game at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Nathan Wirth, left, and Collin Trierweiler celebrate with a leaping embrace after Trierweiler made the game-winning basket to defeat Iron Mountain 53-52
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler reacts to making the game-winning point in the second half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler reacts to making the game-winning point in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders looks on after his team lost the game.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders looks on after his team lost the game.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler, left, embraces teammate Nathen Martin after the game.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler, left, embraces teammate Nathen Martin after the game.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler covers Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson in the second half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler covers Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders reaches for a loose ball in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders reaches for a loose ball in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard shoots a layup in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard shoots a layup in the second half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss shoots a layup in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss shoots a layup in the first half.
Iron Mountain’s Jaden Vicenzi and Pewamo-Westphalia’s Aaron Bearss collide in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Jaden Vicenzi and Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss collide in the first half.
Iron Mountain’s Marcus Johnson chases the ball in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson chases the ball in the first half.
Iron Mountain's head coach Harvey Johnson Jr. yells in the first half.
Iron Mountain's head coach Harvey Johnson Jr. yells in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss drives the ball up the court in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss drives the ball up the court in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's mascot observes the national anthem before the game.
Pewamo-Westphalia's mascot observes the national anthem before the game.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard and Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith jump for the tipoff in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard and Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith jump for the tipoff in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders shoots the ball in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders shoots the ball in the first half.
From left, Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith, Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders and Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss jump for a loose ball in the first half.
From left, Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith, Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders and Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss jump for a loose ball in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Jaden Vicenzi (42) loses control of the ball after an attempted layup in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Jaden Vicenzi (42) loses control of the ball after an attempted layup in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard and Pewamo-Westphalia's Jacob Pung reach for a loose ball in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard and Pewamo-Westphalia's Jacob Pung reach for a loose ball in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Aaron Bearss shoots a layup in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Aaron Bearss shoots a layup in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia’s head coach Luke Pohl yells in the first half.
Pewamo-Westphalia's head coach Luke Pohl yells in the first half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard looks on in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard looks on in the second half.
Pewamo-Westphaliaâ€™s Collin Trierweiler embraces Pewamo-Westphaliaâ€™s Hunter Hengesbach in the second half. *** Pewamo-Westphalia defeated Iron Mountain 53-52 in the MHSAA Div. 3 championship game at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Pewamo-Westphalia's Collin Trierweiler embraces Pewamo-Westphalia's Hunter Hengesbach in the second half.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard looks on after his team lost the game.
Iron Mountain's Charlie Gerhard looks on after his team lost the game.
Iron Mountain’s Marcus Johnson buries his head after his team lost the game.
Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson buries his head after his team lost the game.
Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson reacts to his team's loss.
Iron Mountain's Marcus Johnson reacts to his team's loss.
Pewamo-Westphalia players inch up before receiving the Division 3 championship trophy.
Pewamo-Westphalia players inch up before receiving the Division 3 championship trophy.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith hoists the Div. 3 trophy after the game.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith hoists the Div. 3 trophy after the game.
