Division 1 girls quarterfinal: Southfield A&T 62, St. Clair Shores Lakes...
Lakeview guard Julia Decker passes the ball away while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half.
Lakeview guard Julia Decker passes the ball away while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half. Southfield A&T vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview high school during the quarterfinals of the girls high school basketball playoffs at West Bloomfield High School, March 19, 2019. Southfield A&T won 62-36. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson takes a shot while being defended by Lakeview forward Kelly Wandzel in the first half.
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson takes a shot while being defended by Lakeview forward Kelly Wandzel in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T center Jasmine Worthy, left, tries to steal the ball away from Lakeview guard Taedom Stein in the first half.
Southfield A&T center Jasmine Worthy, left, tries to steal the ball away from Lakeview guard Taedom Stein in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lakeview guard Kayla Austin looks for an open teammate while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes in the first half.
Lakeview guard Kayla Austin looks for an open teammate while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, tries to shoot while being defended by Lakeview guard Tricia Sankiewicz in the first half.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, tries to shoot while being defended by Lakeview guard Tricia Sankiewicz in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lakeview head coach Joe Charrette yells out to his players in the first half.
Lakeview head coach Joe Charrette yells out to his players in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson pulls in a rebound ahead of Lakeview center Joslyn Brennan in the first half.
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson pulls in a rebound ahead of Lakeview center Joslyn Brennan in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T head coach Michelle Marshall sends out a play to her team in the first half.
Southfield A&T head coach Michelle Marshall sends out a play to her team in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans and Lakeview center Joslyn Brennan leap for the tip-off at the beginning of the game.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans and Lakeview center Joslyn Brennan leap for the tip-off at the beginning of the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson, guard Kayiona Willis, and Lakeview guard Kayla Austin battle for a loose ball in the first half.
(From left) Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson, guard Kayiona Willis, and Lakeview guard Kayla Austin battle for a loose ball in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans takes a shot over the top of Lakeview guard Tricia Sankiewicz in the first half.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans takes a shot over the top of Lakeview guard Tricia Sankiewicz in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lakeview guard Ri'Shynah Lewis, right, passes the ball away from Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson in the first half.
Lakeview guard Ri’Shynah Lewis, right, passes the ball away from Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    West Bloomfield — Southfield A&T will be heading to Calvin College with a lot of momentum for a chance at a state championship.

    A&T — 23-1 and ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 — displayed its multiple weapons to overwhelm St. Clair Shores Lakeview 62-36 in a Division 1 state quarterfinal Tuesday night.

    Yes, it was definitely a team effort by A&T, which had outstanding ball movement and forced turnovers with its full-court pressure and half-court trap.

    A&T earned the right to play No. 15 Muskegon, a 53-51 winner over DeWitt, in Friday’s 2 p.m. state semifinal at Calvin College. 

    More: Tuesday's prep girls basketball quarterfinals scoreboard

    Senior forward Alexis Johnson (Marshall) led A&T with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Senior point guard Soleil Barnes (Toledo) added 17 points, which included five 3-pointers.

    A&T also had help from 6-foot-3 junior Jasmine Worthy, who contributed nine points, nine blocks and seven rebounds and junior guard Cheyenne McEvans, who fired in 14 points while doing an outstanding job of distributing the ball around.

    Lakeview (19-6) led 8-5 late in the opening quarter when 6-6 junior center Joslyn Brennan scored off a putback, her own miss after getting blocked by Worthy, but A&T went on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter for an 11-8 lead with Barnes knocking down her first 3-pointer and Johnson scoring in transition and turning it into a three-point play with both baskets coming off of assists from McEvans.

    Then, A&T increased the pressure, forcing seven second-quarter turnovers in the first 5 minutes and 45 seconds of the quarter to push the lead to 27-10 with sophomore guard Kayiona Willis starting the 16-2 run with a layup off a steal, followed by Worthy getting a steal at one end of the court and making a three-point play off a putback at the other for a 16-8 cushion.

    After a free throw by McEvans, Johnson put on a show, scoring eight straight, first scoring off a putback, then making two free throws after a steal, then scoring a transition basket off a steal, capped off by a putback to open up a 25-10 lead with 3:20 left in the half.

    “Our team was just down and we were feeling a little sad, didn’t come out ready to play, were playing down to our competition so we just needed someone to pick it up,” said Johnson of her play during the second-quarter run.

    Johnson was proud of Worthy, saying: “Jasmine just gets out there and keeps her hands up and I feel every time she blocks a shot it gives us more intensity and makes the game go faster.”

    Lakeview fought back and cut the deficit to 10 (29-19) before A&T went on a 23-5 run to carry a 28-point (52-24) lead into the final quarter.

    McEvans and Barnes were the catalyst during the third quarter run when A&T made nine of its first 10 shots to put the game away. McEvans scored eight points during the quarter and Barnes made three more 3-pointers.

    Barnes wasn’t finished, connecting on her fifth 3-pointer to give A&T its largest lead of 57-28 with 5:17 remaining.

    “We have been playing really well, took us a little while to get going today, but it happens in the state tournament,” A&T coach Michele Marshall said. “We’re getting contributions from every kid and that’s what’s really important for us in our starting lineup. I really like how they are playing and I give us a good chance of winning it (state title) at Grand Rapids.

    “You know what you’re getting from Cheyenne (McEvans) and Alexis (Johnson), and Kayiona Willis, the little sophomore point guard, put amazing pressure on. Soleil (Barnes) is shooting the basketball extremely well and Jasmine (Worthy), who has been coming alive since regionals, it’s just all of those pieces that we think are coming right now that make us a really tough out.”

    A&T made a state semifinal appearance two years ago with Deja Church (Michigan) leading the way, losing to East Kentwood, 55-51. Johnson and McEvans were starters on that team and ready to change history this time around.

    “It’s a great feeling, real exciting to know we have a chance to win it all,” McEvans said. “I went there two years ago and we didn’t win it, so it feels good to be back. I had a feel of it the first time and we played a little rattled, so I’m going to try and spread my experience to my teammates and tell them when we go out there that it’s just another game.”

    Brennan finished with 19 points for Lakeview, 13 coming during the second half.

    dgoricki@detroitnews.com

