Buy Photo

Lakeview guard Julia Decker passes the ball away while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half. Southfield A&T vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview high school during the quarterfinals of the girls high school basketball playoffs at West Bloomfield High School, March 19, 2019. Southfield A&T won 62-36. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)