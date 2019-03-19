Div. 1 girls quarterfinal: Wayne Memorial 50, Temperance Bedford 28
The Wayne Memorial girls basketball team rallies together before the start of a quarterfinals high school basketball playoffs game against Temperance Bedford at West Bloomfield High School, March 19, 2019. Wayne Memorial defeated Temperance Bedford 50-28. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Jeanae Terry, left, and forward Jayah Hicks try to steal the ball from Bedford's Madison Norton during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Jeanae Terry shouts out a play to her teammates during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's Molly Koviack, left, and Wayne Memorial forward Alanna Micheaux battle for a rebound in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's head coach Bill Ryan calls out to his players during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Sammiyah Hoskin drives the ball to the basket while under pressure from Bedford's Sophia Gray in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's Aubrie Zeunen looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Wayne Memorial forward Jayah Hicks in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Makailah Griggs-Zeigler takes the ball to the basket while under pressure from Bedford's Madison Norton in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Sammiyah Hoskin takes a shot in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's Savanana Killinen tries to push the ball past Wayne Memorial guard Sammiyah Hoskin in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The two teams battle for a rebound in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Jeanae Terry and Bedford's Molly Koviack battle for the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's Molly Koviack looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Wayne Memorial guard Sammiyah Hoskin in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial head coach Jarvis Mitchell directs his team in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Sammiyah Hoskin, center, and the rest of the team celebrate after scoring in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bedford's Selena Sandoval finds herself surrounded while looking for an open teammate in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Scores from quarterfinal games Tuesday in the girls basketball state tournament

    Division 1

    Muskegon 53, DeWitt 51

    Saginaw Heritage 44,  Hartland 24 

    Southfield A&T 62,  St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36

    Wayne Memorial 50,  Temperance Bedford 28

    Division 2

    Freeland 48, Cadillac 38

    Detroit Edison 63,  Goodrich 23

    Hamilton 63,  Grand Rapids South Christian 34

    Haslett 46, Chelsea 44

    Division 3

    Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59,  Adrian Madison 31

    Lake City 50,  Ishpeming Westwood 46

    Pewamo-Westphalia 43,  Niles Brandywine 19

    Flint Hamady 56,  Royal Oak Shrine 34

    Division 4

     

    St. Ignace 76, Baraga 45

    Kingston 40,  Clarkston Everest 27

    Adrian Lenawee Christian 59,  Fruitport Calvary Christian 32

    Fowler 48,  Gaylord St. Mary 34

