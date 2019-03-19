Share This Story!
Tuesday's prep girls basketball quarterfinals scoreboard
Scores from quarterfinal games Tuesday in the girls basketball state tournament
Tuesday's prep girls basketball quarterfinals scoreboard Detroit News staff
Lakeview guard Julia Decker passes the ball away while being defended by Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half. Southfield A&T vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview high school during the quarterfinals of the girls high school basketball playoffs at West Bloomfield High School, March 19, 2019. Southfield A&T won 62-36.
(Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)
Scores from quarterfinal games Tuesday in the girls basketball state tournament Division 1
Muskegon 53, DeWitt 51
Saginaw Heritage 44, Hartland 24
Southfield A&T 62, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36
Wayne Memorial 50, Temperance Bedford 28
Division 2
Freeland 48, Cadillac 38
Detroit Edison 63, Goodrich 23
Hamilton 63, Grand Rapids South Christian 34
Haslett 46, Chelsea 44
Division 3
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59, Adrian Madison 31
Lake City 50, Ishpeming Westwood 46
Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Niles Brandywine 19
Flint Hamady 56, Royal Oak Shrine 34
Division 4
St. Ignace 76, Baraga 45
Kingston 40, Clarkston Everest 27
Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32
Fowler 48, Gaylord St. Mary 34
