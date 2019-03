Buy Photo Alexis Johnson (24) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Grand Rapids – Southfield A&T jumped out to a 25-3 lead and held on to defeat Muskegon 54-50 in a girls basketball state semifinal Friday at Van Noord Arena.

A&T (24-1) will play defending state champion Saginaw Heritage, a 58-55 winner over Wayne, for the Division 1 championship Saturday at 12:15.

Senior forward Alexis Johnson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for A&T, which received 12 points apiece from Cheyenne McEvans and Soleil Barnes.

BOX SCORE: Southfield A&T 54, Muskegon 50

Barnes made two free throws with 6.7 seconds left for the final margin after Muskegon’s Alyza Winston was called for traveling while driving in the lane seconds earlier.

Winston, a Miss Basketball finalist who will play next year at Michigan State, scored a game-high 25 points (7-of-19 shooting).

Girls semifinals

At Van Noord Arena, Calvin College

DIVISION 1

Friday

Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55

Southfield A&T 54, Muskegon 50

Final: 12:15 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 2

Friday

Freeland vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Haslett vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Final: 6:15 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 3

Thursday

Flint Hamady 42, Lake City 33

Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 33

Final: 4 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 4

Thursday

St. Ignace 48, Kingston 44

Adrian Lenawee Christian 57, Fowler 36

Final: 10 a.m. Saturday