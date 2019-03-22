Division 1 semifinals: Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55
Saginaw Heritage players celebrate their 58-55 win over Wayne Memorial Friday, March 22, 2019 in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Basketball semifinals at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Saginaw Heritage players celebrate their 58-55 win over Wayne Memorial Friday, March 22, 2019 in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Basketball semifinals at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Sammiyah Hoskin, center, reacts after her team lost to Saginaw Heritage in the division one state semifinals. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Sammiyah Hoskin, center, reacts after her team lost to Saginaw Heritage in the division one state semifinals. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Alanna Micheaux looks to pass around Shine Strickland-Gills of Saginaw Heritage. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Alanna Micheaux looks to pass around Shine Strickland-Gills of Saginaw Heritage. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Tanner Rychek (center), a junior at Saginaw Heritage, cheers on his team.
Tanner Rychek (center), a junior at Saginaw Heritage, cheers on his team. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Makailah Griggs-Zeigler shoots a jumper despite tight defense.
Wayne Memorial's Makailah Griggs-Zeigler shoots a jumper despite tight defense. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Jordan Wright defends against an inbound pass from Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Jordan Wright defends against an inbound pass from Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Sammiyah Hoskin drives the baseline against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Sammiyah Hoskin drives the baseline against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Makailah Griggs-Zeigler makes a layup through traffic, defended by Lauren Gunn (10) and Keyonie Champion (22) of Saginaw Heritage. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's Makailah Griggs-Zeigler makes a layup through traffic, defended by Lauren Gunn (10) and Keyonie Champion (22) of Saginaw Heritage. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial's fans react late in the second half.
Wayne Memorial's fans react late in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Saginaw Heritage fans congratulate Sara Cortijo-Castillo after their win.
Saginaw Heritage fans congratulate Sara Cortijo-Castillo after their win. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Grand Rapids – Defending state champion Saginaw Heritage overcame 21 turnovers to defeat Wayne Memorial 58-55 Friday afternoon in a Division 1 state semifinal at Van Noord Arena.

    Heritage led 16-8 after one, 26-20 at halftime and 40-37 after three before Wayne forced several turnovers in the fourth quarter to take a 45-43 lead with 5:50 left off a Sammiyah Hoskin layup off a steal from Wayne’s full-court pressure.

    Still, Heritage was able to pull out the victory with Michigan State-bound Moira Joiner scoring six the rest of the way, including a 3-pointer for a 48-45 lead with 4:50 left and two free throws with 21 seconds left for a 56-52 lead.

    BOX SCORE: Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55

    Joiner finished with a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) for Heritage, which will play the Southfield A&T-Muskegon winner in Saturday’s 12:15 championship game.

    Shine Strickland-Gills had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Mallory McCartney 10 points.

    Senior guard Jeanae Terry scored 26 for Wayne, which also had 14 points and seven rebounds from Hoskin.

    Girls semifinals 

    At Van Noord Arena, Calvin College

    DIVISION 1

    Friday

    Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55

    Southfield A&T vs. Muskegon 

    Final: 12:15 p.m. Saturday

    DIVISION 2

    Friday

    Freeland vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

    Haslett vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30 p.m.

    Final: 6:15 p.m. Saturday

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday

    Flint Hamady 42, Lake City 33

    Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 33

    Final: 4 p.m. Saturday

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday

    St. Ignace 48, Kingston 44

    Adrian Lenawee Christian 57, Fowler 36

    Final: 10 a.m. Saturday

     

