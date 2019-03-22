Grand Rapids – Defending state champion Saginaw Heritage overcame 21 turnovers to defeat Wayne Memorial 58-55 Friday afternoon in a Division 1 state semifinal at Van Noord Arena.

Buy Photo Wayne Memorial's Sammiyah Hoskin drives the baseline against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. (Photo: Chris duMond, The Detroit News)

Heritage led 16-8 after one, 26-20 at halftime and 40-37 after three before Wayne forced several turnovers in the fourth quarter to take a 45-43 lead with 5:50 left off a Sammiyah Hoskin layup off a steal from Wayne’s full-court pressure.

Still, Heritage was able to pull out the victory with Michigan State-bound Moira Joiner scoring six the rest of the way, including a 3-pointer for a 48-45 lead with 4:50 left and two free throws with 21 seconds left for a 56-52 lead.

BOX SCORE: Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55

Joiner finished with a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) for Heritage, which will play the Southfield A&T-Muskegon winner in Saturday’s 12:15 championship game.

Shine Strickland-Gills had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Mallory McCartney 10 points.

Senior guard Jeanae Terry scored 26 for Wayne, which also had 14 points and seven rebounds from Hoskin.

Girls semifinals

At Van Noord Arena, Calvin College

DIVISION 1

Friday

Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55

Southfield A&T vs. Muskegon

Final: 12:15 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 2

Friday

Freeland vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Haslett vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Final: 6:15 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 3

Thursday

Flint Hamady 42, Lake City 33

Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 33

Final: 4 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 4

Thursday

St. Ignace 48, Kingston 44

Adrian Lenawee Christian 57, Fowler 36

Final: 10 a.m. Saturday