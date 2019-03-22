Grand Rapids – Defending state champion Saginaw Heritage overcame 21 turnovers to defeat Wayne Memorial 58-55 Friday afternoon in a Division 1 state semifinal at Van Noord Arena.
Heritage led 16-8 after one, 26-20 at halftime and 40-37 after three before Wayne forced several turnovers in the fourth quarter to take a 45-43 lead with 5:50 left off a Sammiyah Hoskin layup off a steal from Wayne’s full-court pressure.
Still, Heritage was able to pull out the victory with Michigan State-bound Moira Joiner scoring six the rest of the way, including a 3-pointer for a 48-45 lead with 4:50 left and two free throws with 21 seconds left for a 56-52 lead.
BOX SCORE: Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55
Joiner finished with a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) for Heritage, which will play the Southfield A&T-Muskegon winner in Saturday’s 12:15 championship game.
Shine Strickland-Gills had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Mallory McCartney 10 points.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry scored 26 for Wayne, which also had 14 points and seven rebounds from Hoskin.
Girls semifinals
At Van Noord Arena, Calvin College
DIVISION 1
Friday
Saginaw Heritage 58, Wayne Memorial 55
Southfield A&T vs. Muskegon
Final: 12:15 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 2
Friday
Freeland vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Haslett vs. Detroit Edison, 7:30 p.m.
Final: 6:15 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 3
Thursday
Flint Hamady 42, Lake City 33
Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 33
Final: 4 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 4
Thursday
St. Ignace 48, Kingston 44
Adrian Lenawee Christian 57, Fowler 36
Final: 10 a.m. Saturday
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.