Grand Rapids — Miss Basketball finalist Moira Joiner scored a game-high 17, making four 3-pointers, to help Saginaw Heritage repeat as state champion with a dominating 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 title game Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena.
Heritage (25-2), ranked No. 6 in The News Super 20 poll, had defeated No. 2 A&T (24-2) in the first week of the regular season by two points, but it would be in more impressive fashion on the big stage.
Heritage had a great shooting night from the perimeter while A&T had a terrible shooting day aside from senior guard Soleil Barnes (Toledo).
BOX SCORE: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T
Heritage held a 31-17 lead with 5:40 left in the third when Mallory McCartney made a 3-pointer, giving Heritage 7-of-14 shooting from deep range at that point while A&T was just 7-of-26 shooting from the field with Barnes going 4-of-9 (3-of-7 on 3-pointers) and her teammates going just 3-of-17.
Joiner, who will play next year at Michigan State, finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists after getting a triple-double in Friday’s semifinal win over Wayne Memorial.
Joiner came up with a great pass to Keyonie Champion for a layup and 50-33 lead with 2:20 left and Champion (12 points, 6-of-7 shooting) again scored inside with 2:01 remaining to open up a 50-35 cushion.
Central Michigan-bound Shine Strickland-Gills had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Heritage, on 7-of-14 shooting, with McCartney contributing seven points, including two 3-pointers.
Barnes scored 14, on 5-of-12 shooting (4-of-10 on 3-pointers), while junior guard Cheyenne McEvans had 13 points for A&T, which shot 34 percent from the field and was outrebounded, 36-27.
david.goricki@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.