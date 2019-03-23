Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson shoots a jumper against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

Grand Rapids — Miss Basketball finalist Moira Joiner scored a game-high 17, making four 3-pointers, to help Saginaw Heritage repeat as state champion with a dominating 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 title game Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena.

Heritage (25-2), ranked No. 6 in The News Super 20 poll, had defeated No. 2 A&T (24-2) in the first week of the regular season by two points, but it would be in more impressive fashion on the big stage.

Heritage had a great shooting night from the perimeter while A&T had a terrible shooting day aside from senior guard Soleil Barnes (Toledo).

BOX SCORE: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T

Heritage held a 31-17 lead with 5:40 left in the third when Mallory McCartney made a 3-pointer, giving Heritage 7-of-14 shooting from deep range at that point while A&T was just 7-of-26 shooting from the field with Barnes going 4-of-9 (3-of-7 on 3-pointers) and her teammates going just 3-of-17.

Joiner, who will play next year at Michigan State, finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists after getting a triple-double in Friday’s semifinal win over Wayne Memorial.

Joiner came up with a great pass to Keyonie Champion for a layup and 50-33 lead with 2:20 left and Champion (12 points, 6-of-7 shooting) again scored inside with 2:01 remaining to open up a 50-35 cushion.

Central Michigan-bound Shine Strickland-Gills had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Heritage, on 7-of-14 shooting, with McCartney contributing seven points, including two 3-pointers.

Barnes scored 14, on 5-of-12 shooting (4-of-10 on 3-pointers), while junior guard Cheyenne McEvans had 13 points for A&T, which shot 34 percent from the field and was outrebounded, 36-27.

