Division 2 final: Detroit Edison 77, Freeland 58
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Edison players celebrates their 77-58 victory over Freeland in the Division 2 finals Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI.
Detroit Edison players celebrates their 77-58 victory over Freeland in the Division 2 finals Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland players react after their loss.
Freeland players react after their loss. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown holds the championship trophy after the game.
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown holds the championship trophy after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison players and coaches pose with their medals and state championship trophy following their Division 2 victory
Detroit Edison players and coaches pose with their medals and state championship trophy following their Division 2 victory Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson, Miss Michigan basketball, is embraced by her mother Caryn Jackson following the game.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson, Miss Michigan basketball, is embraced by her mother Caryn Jackson following the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's Camryn Coonan reacts following her team's loss.
Freeland's Camryn Coonan reacts following her team's loss. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's bench shares a laugh during the second half.
Detroit Edison's bench shares a laugh during the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott rebounds the ball against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (23) and Kadyn Blanchard (40).
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott rebounds the ball against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (23) and Kadyn Blanchard (40). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Rickea Jackson soars for a layup in the second half.
Detroit's Rickea Jackson soars for a layup in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Shaulana Wagner hugs teammate Rickea Jackson after the game.
Detroit Edison's Shaulana Wagner hugs teammate Rickea Jackson after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown calls in a play.
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown calls in a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Ariel Jenkins defends against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle.
Detroit Edison's Ariel Jenkins defends against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a jumper in the second half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a jumper in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's bench reacts after a 3-point shot.
Freeland's bench reacts after a 3-point shot. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's Alyssa Argyle inbounds the ball against Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson.
Freeland's Alyssa Argyle inbounds the ball against Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson grabs a rebound against Freeland.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson grabs a rebound against Freeland. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Gabby Elliott grabs a rebound against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard.
Buy Photo
Detroit Edison's Gabby Elliott grabs a rebound against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard. Chris duMond, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Daija Tyson shoots a layup against Freeland's Peyton Hansen.
Detroit Edison's Daija Tyson shoots a layup against Freeland's Peyton Hansen. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oscar Knight, Jr. cheers on his sister, Edison's Damiya Hagermann.
Oscar Knight, Jr. cheers on his sister, Edison's Damiya Hagermann. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit PSA's Damiya Hagermann sets up a play.
Detroit PSA's Damiya Hagermann sets up a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson defends against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard in the first half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson defends against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a free throw in the first half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a free throw in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson drives the lane in the first half Saturday.
Buy Photo
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson drives the lane in the first half Saturday. Chris duMond, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson holds onto the ball under pressure from Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (left) and Kadyn Blanchard.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson holds onto the ball under pressure from Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (left) and Kadyn Blanchard. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit Edison earned its third consecutive state championship with Miss Basketball winner Rickea Jackson leading the way.

    Jackson will be moving on. She will play in the McDonald’s All-American game later this month in Atlanta, and eventually will wind up at Mississippi State to begin her college career.

    But Edison’s dynasty is far from over.

    Edison returns 5-foot-10 junior Gabby Elliott, who is considered the top player in the state in the 2020 class; 5-7 sophomore point guard Damiya Hagemann, among the top players in the 2021 class; and 6-0 freshman guard Ruby Whitehorn, also among the top players in her class, 2022.

    You get the picture. Edison will be nationally-ranked and the favorite to win the state championship, next season and possibly beyond.

    More: David Goricki’s girls basketball finals MVPs

    Edison finished 27-1 and was ranked No. 1 in Michigan by The Detroit News and No. 5 nationally by USA Today. Its lone loss this season was against No. 3 Columbus Africentric.

    Jackson, a 6-3 forward, showed why she was voted Miss Basketball during the Final Four at Calvin College, contributing 26 points and eight rebounds, making 11-of-17 shots from the field in a 70-43 semifinal rout of Haslett Friday, followed by a 28-point performance on 11-of-16 shooting in a 77-58 Division 2 title game win over Freeland on Saturday night.

    How good was Jackson? She scored seven straight points to open a 22-7 lead in the championship game.

    Elliott, who averaged 17.4 points, had 15 points and six rebounds in the title game, and Hagemann had 13 points and nine assists.

    Hagemann averaged 14 points, 8.1 assists and 4.1 steals, and Elliott scored her 1,000th career point in a Jan. 21 win at Pewamo-Westphalia, which won the Division 3 state title Saturday.

    Can Edison become the first team since Flint Northern (1978-81) to win four straight state championships?

    “We’re losing a key piece, but we still have D1 prospects in our gym and I know for a fact that we can get it done for four consecutive years, and I plan on doing that with my team,” said Elliott, who has offers from Maryland, Ohio State and DePaul and is the younger sister of Marquette guard Greg Elliott.

    Hagemann had offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State and DePaul before she ever entered high school, and Whitehorn already owns offers from Michigan, Michigan State and DePaul, as well.

    Junior forward Ariel Jenkins and junior guard Daija Tyson got a lot more playing time due to injuries to starting forward Dareonna Little, a junior who was forced to have shoulder surgery, and junior guard Shaulana Wagner (concussion), who was one of the stars in Edison’s first Class C state title two years ago.

    Little will be able to pick up a ball again in late summer and should be ready to go for the 2020 season with yet another state championship on the line.

    Tyson showed she is durable, able to play a full season after missing the first two title runs with an ACL injury to each knee.

    Division 1 final: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T 40
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Saginaw Heritage's bench erupts in celebration at the end of the 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.
    Saginaw Heritage's bench erupts in celebration at the end of the 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (left) and Soleil Barnes (right) are comforted by their coach Michele Marshall after the game.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (left) and Soleil Barnes (right) are comforted by their coach Michele Marshall after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Sagniaw Heritage celebrates after its Division 1 championship victory.
    Sagniaw Heritage celebrates after its Division 1 championship victory. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy congratulates Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner after the game.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy congratulates Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion celebrates winning the state title.
    Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion celebrates winning the state title. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage celebrates after its win.
    Saginaw Heritage celebrates after its win. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's competitive cheer team catches senior Lauren Brown after a cheer.
    Southfield A&T's competitive cheer team catches senior Lauren Brown after a cheer. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans defends against Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans defends against Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans looks for a way through Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32), Moira Joiner (4), and Keyonie Champion (22).
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans looks for a way through Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32), Moira Joiner (4), and Keyonie Champion (22). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half.
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half.
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner looks for help as she's guarded by Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy.
    Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner looks for help as she's guarded by Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's bench reacts after a basket.
    Southfield A&T's bench reacts after a basket. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage coach Vonnie DeLong provides instructions for LoLo Reed.
    Saginaw Heritage coach Vonnie DeLong provides instructions for LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes sets up a play.
    Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes sets up a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed celebrates prior to the end of the game with Keyonie Champion (22) as Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes looks on.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed celebrates prior to the end of the game with Keyonie Champion (22) as Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes looks on. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed and Moira Joiner (facing) celebrate prior to the end of the game.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed and Moira Joiner (facing) celebrate prior to the end of the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Essence Pickett (10) dives for a loose ball around Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32).
    Southfield A&T's Essence Pickett (10) dives for a loose ball around Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy pounds the floor late in the second half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy pounds the floor late in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy reacts late in the second half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy reacts late in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans drives to the basket against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans drives to the basket against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson is defended by Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (3) and Shine Strickland-Gills (32).
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson is defended by Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (3) and Shine Strickland-Gills (32). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans goes on a fast break, pursued by Sagniaw Heritage's LoLo Reed.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans goes on a fast break, pursued by Sagniaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion.
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a step-back jump shot against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills early in the first half.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a step-back jump shot against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills early in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong accepts the state championship trophy.
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong accepts the state championship trophy. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong holds the Division 1 trophy as her team celebrates.
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong holds the Division 1 trophy as her team celebrates. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (facing) and Keyonie Champion embrace in celebration after the game.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (facing) and Keyonie Champion embrace in celebration after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage players celebrate after their win.
    Saginaw Heritage players celebrate after their win. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage team members show off their medals and trophy after winning the Division 1 state girls basketball championship.
    Saginaw Heritage team members show off their medals and trophy after winning the Division 1 state girls basketball championship. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Moving on  

      Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant was thrilled to pull out an NCAA Tournament first-round win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

      Merchant also has to be happy to be bringing in Saginaw Heritage point guard Moira Joiner, who was a Miss Basketball finalist.

      Joiner helped Heritage repeat as state champion Saturday when she had 17 points and eight rebounds, making 4-of-9 3-pointers in a 55-40 win over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 title game. She also had a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in a state semifinal win over Wayne Memorial.

      While Merchant will be getting Joiner – along with Miss Basketball finalists Julia Ayrault (Grosse Pointe North) and Alyza Winston (Muskegon) –coach Sue Guevara will welcome Joiner’s teammate, 6-1 forward Shine Strickland-Gills, at Central Michigan.

      Strickland-Gills had a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) despite playing in foul trouble against Wayne, then scored 16 (7-of-14 shooting) with eight rebounds, six assists and six blocks in the title game.

      Marshall’s future?  

      Southfield A&T coach Michele Marshall said after a regional game that she decided to come back this season because she wanted to be on the sidelines for Alexis Johnson’s senior season.

      After A&T’s Division 1 championship game loss to Heritage, Marshall was asked about her future.

      “My concern is to make sure that these kids understand how appreciative I am of them for this season,” Marshall said. “That decision (future) will take care of itself down the line.

      “This was very special (to get to the title game). You work hard for several months trying to be ultimately the last two to play on this big stage and my kids worked really hard to get here. We’ve had a wonderful season, had great kids to coach, had some tough games along the way, but we’ve answered the call each time.

      “Today, unfortunately did not happen to be our day. The difficult part is that you see kids that you really love and care about who are hurting because they just didn’t have their best game today. It’s still very special to be here and I’m still extremely proud of them as young ladies.”

      A&T losses Johnson, a 5-10 forward headed to Marshall, and shooting guard Soleil Barnes (Toledo), but will return starters in standout junior point guard Cheyenne McEvans, junior center Jasmine Worthy and sophomore guard Kayiona Willis.

      Marshall guided Southfield Lathrup to the Class A state title in 2005 and then became head coach at A&T when Lathrup and Southfield High merged heading into the 2016-17 school year.

      Two for two for Salenbien

      Sophomore forward Bree Salenbien is having an outstanding start to her career, leading Adrian Lenawee Christian to its second state championship in as many years.

      Salenbien, who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Gonzaga and Indiana, had a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds), along with six assists, in a 48-46 Division 4 state title game win over St. Ignace.

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE