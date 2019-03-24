Division 2 final: Detroit Edison 77, Freeland 58
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Edison players celebrates their 77-58 victory over Freeland in the Division 2 finals Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI.
Detroit Edison players celebrates their 77-58 victory over Freeland in the Division 2 finals Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland players react after their loss.
Freeland players react after their loss. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown holds the championship trophy after the game.
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown holds the championship trophy after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison players and coaches pose with their medals and state championship trophy following their Division 2 victory
Detroit Edison players and coaches pose with their medals and state championship trophy following their Division 2 victory Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson, Miss Michigan basketball, is embraced by her mother Caryn Jackson following the game.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson, Miss Michigan basketball, is embraced by her mother Caryn Jackson following the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's Camryn Coonan reacts following her team's loss.
Freeland's Camryn Coonan reacts following her team's loss. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's bench shares a laugh during the second half.
Detroit Edison's bench shares a laugh during the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott rebounds the ball against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (23) and Kadyn Blanchard (40).
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott rebounds the ball against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (23) and Kadyn Blanchard (40). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Rickea Jackson soars for a layup in the second half.
Detroit's Rickea Jackson soars for a layup in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Shaulana Wagner hugs teammate Rickea Jackson after the game.
Detroit Edison's Shaulana Wagner hugs teammate Rickea Jackson after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown calls in a play.
Detroit Edison's coach Monique Brown calls in a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Ariel Jenkins defends against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle.
Detroit Edison's Ariel Jenkins defends against Freeland's Alyssa Argyle. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a jumper in the second half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a jumper in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's bench reacts after a 3-point shot.
Freeland's bench reacts after a 3-point shot. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Freeland's Alyssa Argyle inbounds the ball against Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson.
Freeland's Alyssa Argyle inbounds the ball against Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson grabs a rebound against Freeland.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson grabs a rebound against Freeland. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott grabs a rebound against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard.
Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott grabs a rebound against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Daija Tyson shoots a layup against Freeland's Peyton Hansen.
Detroit Edison's Daija Tyson shoots a layup against Freeland's Peyton Hansen. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oscar Knight, Jr. cheers on his sister, Edison's Damiya Hagermann.
Oscar Knight, Jr. cheers on his sister, Edison's Damiya Hagermann. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit PSA's Damiya Hagermann sets up a play.
Detroit PSA's Damiya Hagermann sets up a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson defends against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard in the first half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson defends against Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a free throw in the first half.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson shoots a free throw in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson drives the lane in the first half Saturday.
Buy Photo
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson drives the lane in the first half Saturday. Chris duMond, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson holds onto the ball under pressure from Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (left) and Kadyn Blanchard.
Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson holds onto the ball under pressure from Freeland's Alyssa Argyle (left) and Kadyn Blanchard. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP from each of the girls basketball state championship games Saturday at Calvin College in Grand Rapids:

    Division 1: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T 40

    Shine Strickland-Gills, 6-1, Sr., F, Saginaw Heritage: Strickland-Gills, who will play next year at Central Michigan, stayed out of foul trouble in the win over No. 2 Southfield A&T, putting together an all-around outstanding game with 16 points (7-of-14 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists and six blocked shots.

    Division 2: Detroit Edison 77, Freeland 58

    Rickea Jackson, 6-3, Sr., F, Detroit Edison: Jackson, the Miss Basketball award winner who will play next year at Mississippi State, had 28 points (11-of-16 shooting) in the title game win. She scored seven straight during one stretch to open a 22-7 cushion, starting with a layup off an alley-oop pass from Danielle Hagemann, then a three-point play after getting a steal.

    Division 3: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Flint Hamady 33

    Rachel Huhn, 5-7, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia: Huhn scored seven of her 10 points during the final 5:31, including a 3-pointer for a 32-24 lead with her team’s top two players – juniors Hannah Spitzley and Ellie Droste – on the bench in foul trouble. Huhn then made four free throws during the final 32 seconds to help Pewamo-Westphalia to its first state title.

    Division 4:Adrian Lenawee Christian 48, St. Ignace 46

    Bree Salenbien, 6-2, So., G-F, Adrian Lenawee Christian: Salenbien, who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Gonzaga, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead Lenawee Christian to its second straight state championship.

    Division 1 final: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T 40
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Saginaw Heritage's bench erupts in celebration at the end of the 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.
    Saginaw Heritage's bench erupts in celebration at the end of the 55-40 victory over Southfield A&T in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (left) and Soleil Barnes (right) are comforted by their coach Michele Marshall after the game.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy (left) and Soleil Barnes (right) are comforted by their coach Michele Marshall after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Sagniaw Heritage celebrates after its Division 1 championship victory.
    Sagniaw Heritage celebrates after its Division 1 championship victory. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy congratulates Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner after the game.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy congratulates Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion celebrates winning the state title.
    Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion celebrates winning the state title. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage celebrates after its win.
    Saginaw Heritage celebrates after its win. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's competitive cheer team catches senior Lauren Brown after a cheer.
    Southfield A&T's competitive cheer team catches senior Lauren Brown after a cheer. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans defends against Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans defends against Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans looks for a way through Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32), Moira Joiner (4), and Keyonie Champion (22).
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans looks for a way through Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32), Moira Joiner (4), and Keyonie Champion (22). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half.
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half.
    Saginaw Heritage's Mallory McCartney dribbles down the baseline past Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson (24) and Kayiona Willis (3) in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner looks for help as she's guarded by Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy.
    Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner looks for help as she's guarded by Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's bench reacts after a basket.
    Southfield A&T's bench reacts after a basket. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage coach Vonnie DeLong provides instructions for LoLo Reed.
    Saginaw Heritage coach Vonnie DeLong provides instructions for LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes sets up a play.
    Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes sets up a play. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed celebrates prior to the end of the game with Keyonie Champion (22) as Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes looks on.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed celebrates prior to the end of the game with Keyonie Champion (22) as Southfield A&T's Soleil Barnes looks on. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed and Moira Joiner (facing) celebrate prior to the end of the game.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed and Moira Joiner (facing) celebrate prior to the end of the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Essence Pickett (10) dives for a loose ball around Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32).
    Southfield A&T's Essence Pickett (10) dives for a loose ball around Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills (32). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy pounds the floor late in the second half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy pounds the floor late in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy reacts late in the second half.
    Southfield A&T's Jasmine Worthy reacts late in the second half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans drives to the basket against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans drives to the basket against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson is defended by Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (3) and Shine Strickland-Gills (32).
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson is defended by Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (3) and Shine Strickland-Gills (32). Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans goes on a fast break, pursued by Sagniaw Heritage's LoLo Reed.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans goes on a fast break, pursued by Sagniaw Heritage's LoLo Reed. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion.
    Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson attempts a layup against Saginaw Heritage's Keyonie Champion. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a step-back jump shot against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills early in the first half.
    Southfield A&T's Cheyenne McEvans attempts a step-back jump shot against Saginaw Heritage's Shine Strickland-Gills early in the first half. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong accepts the state championship trophy.
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong accepts the state championship trophy. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong holds the Division 1 trophy as her team celebrates.
    Saginaw Heritage's coach Vonnie DeLong holds the Division 1 trophy as her team celebrates. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (facing) and Keyonie Champion embrace in celebration after the game.
    Saginaw Heritage's LoLo Reed (facing) and Keyonie Champion embrace in celebration after the game. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage players celebrate after their win.
    Saginaw Heritage players celebrate after their win. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Saginaw Heritage team members show off their medals and trophy after winning the Division 1 state girls basketball championship.
    Saginaw Heritage team members show off their medals and trophy after winning the Division 1 state girls basketball championship. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

       

       

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE