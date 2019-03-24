Buy Photo Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson drives the lane in the first half Saturday. (Photo: Chris duMond, The Detroit News)

David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP from each of the girls basketball state championship games Saturday at Calvin College in Grand Rapids:

Division 1: Saginaw Heritage 55, Southfield A&T 40

Shine Strickland-Gills, 6-1, Sr., F, Saginaw Heritage: Strickland-Gills, who will play next year at Central Michigan, stayed out of foul trouble in the win over No. 2 Southfield A&T, putting together an all-around outstanding game with 16 points (7-of-14 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists and six blocked shots.

Division 2: Detroit Edison 77, Freeland 58

Rickea Jackson, 6-3, Sr., F, Detroit Edison: Jackson, the Miss Basketball award winner who will play next year at Mississippi State, had 28 points (11-of-16 shooting) in the title game win. She scored seven straight during one stretch to open a 22-7 cushion, starting with a layup off an alley-oop pass from Danielle Hagemann, then a three-point play after getting a steal.

Division 3: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Flint Hamady 33

Rachel Huhn, 5-7, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia: Huhn scored seven of her 10 points during the final 5:31, including a 3-pointer for a 32-24 lead with her team’s top two players – juniors Hannah Spitzley and Ellie Droste – on the bench in foul trouble. Huhn then made four free throws during the final 32 seconds to help Pewamo-Westphalia to its first state title.

Division 4:Adrian Lenawee Christian 48, St. Ignace 46

Bree Salenbien, 6-2, So., G-F, Adrian Lenawee Christian: Salenbien, who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Gonzaga, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead Lenawee Christian to its second straight state championship.