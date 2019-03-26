Share This Story!
Monday's preps: Sterling Heights Stevenson wins baseball season opener
Sterling Heights Stevenson earned a victory over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in its baseball season opener, 5-2, on Monday afternoon.
Nick Rutkowski got the win for Stevenson, pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits and striking out four.
Kark Kattala went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
