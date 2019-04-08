Nick Stetke was 3-for-4 with a double, and David Wenrich had two RBIs to lift Rochester to a 8-1 victory over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Monday in baseball.
Will Buck struck out nine in five innings to earn the win for Rochester (5-2).
Softball
►Denby 23, Detroit International Academy 17: Patricia Jones and Larannita Hicks each scored three runs for Denby (1-0).
►Henry Ford 16, Mumford 1 (3 innings): Zaa’kya Goodin-Artis struck out five and had two hits, and Amara Croft had two hits for Henry Ford (1-0).
Attention coaches: To share your team's results, call The News at (313) 222-2260.
