ALL-DETROIT

First team

TYSON ACUFF

6-3, Jr., G, Detroit Cass Tech

Acuff averaged 16.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 75.8 percent from the line and 35.7 percent from 3-point range to help Cass Tech win its second PSL title in the last three years.

“He’s been a starter on two PSL championship teams already,” pointed out Coach Steve Hall of Acuff who already has an offer from MAC champion Buffalo. “He’s a conductor on the floor and has the ability to coexist with other high-level players. The ultimate compliment is that other players love playing with him.”

U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals to help U-D Jesuit win its seventh straight Catholic League title (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

JULIAN DOZIER

5-8, Sr., G, U-D Jesuit

Dozier got things done as the point guard, distributing the ball to a lineup that included 6-4, 220-pound Daniel Friday, 6-10 post player Jalen Thomas, 6-6 power forward J.T. Morgan and shooting guard Jordan Montgomery. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals to help U-D Jesuit win its seventh straight Catholic League title while advancing to the Division 1 state championship game.

Dozier has multiple mid-major Division I offers, including Oakland and Eastern Michigan.

DANIEL FRIDAY

6-4, Sr., F, U-D Jesuit

Friday was an outstanding all-around player, averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks to help U-D Jesuit win its seventh straight Catholic League title while advancing to the Division 1 state title game. He shot 63 percent from the field and will play at Brown next year.

“His size, strength, athletic ability, guard skills (passing, ball-handling) and ability to defend multiple positions makes him a unique player at the high school level,” U-D coach Pat Donnelly said. “These qualities will translate well at the next level.”

CHANDLER TURNER

6-6, Sr., G-F, Detroit Renaissance

Turner was a leader during his senior year for Renaissance, helping his team get through a chaotic coaching change to get wins over Detroit Edison, Detroit King and Detroit Catholic Central before reaching the PSL championship game, a loss to Detroit Cass Tech. He was named Mr. PSL, was a finalist for Mr. Basketball and averaged 23.8 points, nine rebounds and seven assists before pushing state finalist U-D Jesuit to the limit in a district semifinal game.

Turner will play at Bowling Green next season.

JORDAN WHITFORD

5-10, Sr., G, Detroit King:

Whitford averaged 17.5 points and five assists to help King win its first regional title since 2000, falling to Ypsilanti Lincoln in a Division 1 state quarterfinal.

“Jordan was a three-year starter and just being a guy who has played on varsity for four years, he’s seen just about everything and that really gave him an edge this year,” Coach George Ward said. “The one thing I know is if Jordan ever falls in love with the game he can get a check (and play professionally) because he’s as talented as you want a kid to be.”

Coach of the Year

BO NEELY

Detroit Edison

After losing three Division I players from last year’s Class C state championship team, Neely guided a young team with just one senior, Brian Taylor, in the lineup and Edison responded by making a return trip to the Final Four after defeating No. 6 Flint Beecher in a Division 3 state quarterfinal.

“What made this Edison group special was how deep we were, how versatile we could play and our refusal to use the excuse that we were too young,” Neely said. “I dedicated the season to my mom, who I lost on December 16.”

Second team

Pierre Brooks II, 6-6, So., F, Detroit Douglass; Kaylein Marzette, 6-3, Sr., G, Detroit Renaissance; Brian Taylor, 6-5, Sr., G, Detroit Edison; Jalen Thomas, 6-10, Sr., C, U-D Jesuit; Kalil Whitehead, 6-5, Sr., F, Detroit Cass Tech.

Third team

Bryce George, 6-6, Jr., C, Detroit Edison; Tharren Hill, 5-11, Fr., G, Detroit Pershing; John Massey, 6-5, Sr., F, Detroit King; Michael Washington-Hill, 6-2, Sr., G, Detroit Cass Tech; Omar Zeigler, 6-4, So., F, Det. King.

Honorable mention

Karon Allen, Detroit Southeastern; Danielle Autrey, Detroit Cass Tech; Elijah Belle, Detroit Voyageur; Herman Brown, Detroit Community; Devon Bryant, Detroit Henry Ford; Malik Fredrick, Detroit Cody; Alan Gee, Detroit Osborn; Kylin Grant; Detroit Renaissance; Dylan Hemphill, Detroit Loyola; Keon Henderson, Detroit Renaissance; Paire Hill, Detroit Pershing; Darnell Horton, Detroit East English; Cam Hudson, Detroit Loyola; Caleb Hunter, U-D Jesuit; Angel Jaramillo, Detroit Cristo Rey; Mark Mayberry, Detroit Loyola; Jordan Montgomery, U-D Jesuit; J.T. Morgan, U-D Jesuit; Donivan Peoples, Detroit Douglass; Chris Perry, Detroit Loyola; Kejuan Sanders, Detroit Community; Damon Terrell, Detroit CMA; Raynard Williams, Detroit Edison; Rayvon Williamson, Detroit Community; Chancey Willis, Detroit King.

ALL-EAST

ANDRE BRADFORD

6-3, Sr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park

Bradford was the high-scoring shooting guard for Chandler Park, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to help his team win its first regional title in school history and then upset New Haven in a state quarterfinal to advance to the Division 2 Final Fou.

DERRICK BRYANT JR.

5-8, Sr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park

Bryant averaged 12 points and 10 assists to help Chandler Park earn its first regional title in school history, then get an upset win over Mr. Basketball award winner Romeo Weems and New Haven in a state quarterfinal.

RONALD JEFFERY III

6-1, Sr., G, New Haven

Jeffery joined Romeo Weems to give New Haven one of the best 1-2 punches in the state. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals. He scored 1,153 career points.

“Ronald can do so many things on the basketball court and is one of the most skilled guards I have had the honor of coaching,” New Haven coach Tedaro France said.

MARTELL TURNER

6-1, Jr., G, Roseville

Turner improved and took his game to another level, averaging 13 points and six assists to help Roseville earn its first regional title in school history, losing to U-D Jesuit in a state quarterfinal.

“He was able to carry a team on his shoulders and he got his teammates better, but he really put the team on his back down the stretch in big games late in the year,” Roseville oach Hassan Nizam said.

Buy Photo Romeo Weems, who's headed to play at DePaul, had 2,151 career points at New Haven. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

ROMEO WEEMS

6-7, Sr., G-F, New Haven

Weems had an outstanding career, leading New Haven to a 99-7 record and to its first state championship in 2017, then earning the title of Mr. Basketball this year, averaging 26.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 3.5 assists and 2 blocks to lead his team to a regional title. Weems had 2,151 career points.

Weems will play at DePaul.

Coach of the Year

JAMES SCOTT

Harper Woods Chandler Park

Scott, in his fourth year as head coach, guided Chandler Park to its first regional championship in school history, then on to an upset win over Mr. Basketball Romeo Weems and New Haven to reach the Division 2 Final Four.

“I think the guys enjoyed playing with one another, they bought into making sacrifices, making the extra pass where they passed up a good shot for a great shot,” said Scott of Chandler Park which finished 21-1, losing to River Rouge in a state semifinal.

Second team

Darien Banks, 5-10, Sr., G, Roseville; Caleb Bates, 6-6, Sr., F, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Brandon Michrina, 6-4, Sr., G-F, SH Stevenson; Ryan Rollins, 6-4, Jr., G-F, Mac. Dakota; Mark Tocco, 6-0, Sr., G, Mac. Dakota.

Third team

Trevor Boers, 6-9, Sr., C, Capac; Drew Davis, 6-2, Sr., G, Richmond; Joe Gjonaj, 6-4, Jr., G, Warren DeLaSalle; Myren Harris, 6-0, Jr., G, Chippewa Valley; John Udomadu, 6-6, Sr., F, Roseville.

Honorable mention

Charles Anderson, Warren Woods Tower; Joe Ayrault, Grosse Pointe North; Ethan Bach, Macomb Lutheran North; Joan Binishi, Utica; Larry DeDalis, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; James DeLong, Port Huron Northern; Ryan Downey, Grosse Pointe South; De'Jon Grants, Warren Mott; Colton Habarek, Warren Fitzgerald; Ayhem Hanna, SH Stevenson; Javaughn Hannah, Mt. Clemens; Caleb Hardies, Macomb Lutheran North; Codee Harris, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Ryan Heimbaugh, Romeo; Davion Holloway, Eastpointe; Jashun Houston, Center Line; Donte Hudgins, Warren Lincoln; Curtis Jackson, Harper Woods; Zach Johnson, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Jesse Judkins, Eastpointe; Nolan Julio, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Jeremy Kitka, Warren Cousino; Joel Knighton, Chippewa Valley; Trey Koteles, Utica; Jack Kretzschmar, Marine City; Tyler Mack, Warren Cousino; Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern; Blake McRae, Romeo; John Mistretta, Marine City; Colin Moldenhauer, Macomb Lutheran North; Matt Osterhout, Warren DeLaSalle; Jalen Passmore, Warren Lincoln; Angelo Patsalis, Marine City; De'Ovion Price, Port Huron; Mike Sherman, Warren DeLaSalle; Matt Skiba, Utica Ford; Will Smythe, Warren DeLaSalle; Ethan Swarts, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Tyland Tate, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Ken Thomas, Harper Woods; Jaeden Valadez, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Lee Veasley, Warren Woods Tower; Riley Vermander, New Balt. Anchor Bay; Darrell Walker, Clinton Township Clintondale; Richard Washington, Clinton Township Clintondale; Darrius Willis, Warren Mott; Jerry Wilson, SH Stevenson; Ryan Zimmer, St. Clair.

ALL-NORTH

LORNE BOWMAN

6-2, Jr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bowman, a Wisconsin commit, showed his big-play ability by averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He has the ability to knock down the 3-pointer and the ball skills to drive to the basket and score or set up a teammate.

“His ability to shoot the ball and finish at the rim makes him tremendously hard to guard one-on-one, and the fact he was our top rebounder and defender shows why he is going to one of the top college programs in the country,” said Coach Todd Covert.

JUSUF JIHAD

6-9, Sr., F-C, North Farmington

Jihad, who didn’t play organized basketball until high school, averaged 18 points and nine rebounds, showing the ability to score from the perimeter as well as inside.

“He has a great touch from the perimeter and he can score the ball,” said Coach Todd Negoshian. “His upside is huge, graduating at 16, he’s capable of being as good as Keith Benson was at Oakland or even better.”

Jihad will play for Greg Kampe at Oakland.

FLETCHER LOYER

6-2, Fr., G, Clarkston

Fletcher Loyer, who is the younger brother 2018 Mr. Basketball winner Foster Loyer, had a strong freshman season, averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range to help Clarkston win the OAA Red Division title while entering postseason play ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 rankings.

“Fletcher is extremely competitive and has a strong basketball IQ,” Clarkston coach Tim Wasilk said.

DAVIS LUKOMSKI

6-7, Sr., F, Detroit Catholic Central

Lukomski averaged 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 52 percent from the field to help Catholic Central reach the Division 1 regional final before losing on a buzzer-beating tip in by Emoni Bates and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

“He is such a tough kid, which often gets overlooked by other schools,” Detroit Catholic Central coach Brandon Sinawi said.

Clarkston's Matt Nicholson, a 7-foot junior, averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.2 blocks while shooting 57.2 percent from the field. (Photo: Daniel Mears/Detroit News)

MATT NICHOLSON

7-0, Jr., C, Clarkston

Nicholson was a force at both ends of the court to help Clarkston win the OAA Red Division championship. He averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.2 blocks while shooting 57.2 percent from the field.

“Matt can score inside, has great hands, and is an excellent passer out of the post,” Wailk said.”

Coach of the Year

TIM WASILK

Clarkston

Wasilk took over as head coach, replacing the legendary Dan Fife who guided Clarkston to consecutive Class A state championships in 2017 and ’18. Wasilk was an assistant under Fife, but had to replace the entire eight-man rotation from the ’18 title team, which included Mr. Basketball award winner Foster Loyer. After consecutive losses to Sterling Heights Stevenson and Pontiac, Clarkston won 18 straight games before an opening round loss to Rochester Adams in the districts.

Second team

Austin Brown, 6-1, Sr., G, MHMadison; Maliq Carr, 6-6, Jr., G-F, Oak Park; Sudi McElroy, 6-6, Sr., F, Ferndale; Donovan Moore, 6-4, Sr., G, West Bloomfield; Josh Palo, 6-2, Sr., F, Howell.

Third team

Jaden Akins, 6-3, So., G, Farmington; D’Quarion Cole, 6-4, Sr., G, Pontiac; Ethan Emerzian, 6-0, So., G, Rochester Adams; Justin Rukat, 6-8, Sr., F, Detroit CCl; Tariq Shepard, 6-0, Sr., G, Farmington.

Honorable mention

Kobe Anthony, AH Avondale; Noah Bennett, Brighton; Jordan Benson, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Bryce Blaesing, Clawson; Jon Brantley, Birmingham Brother Rice; Cameron Caggins, Rochester; Cameron Carodine, Madison Heights Madison; DeVeaun Cole, Pontiac; Owen Deline, South Lyon; Clark Doman, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Brendan Downs, Detroit Catholic Central; Trent Farquhar, White Lake Lakeland; Alex Finney, BH Cranbrook; Kip French, Howell; John Garrett, Birm. Groves; Owen Groth, RO Shrine; Gunnar Gustafson, Milford; Tony Honkala, Howell; Da’Jion Humphrey, Southfield Christian; Joe Kennedy, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Jacob Klein, Frankel Academy; Keegan Koehler, Detroit Catholic Central; Keelan Lucas, Ferndale; A.J. Massucci, Royal Oak Shrine; Mike Maten, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Patrick McDonald, White Lake Lakeland; Cameron McEvans, Southfield A&T; Michael McGrath, Clarkston Everest; Teonta McKeithen, Ferndale; Michael Nardone, Clarkston Everest; Connor Nicholson, Oxford; Vince Oliver, Waterford Lakes; Ryan Otis, Frankel Academy; Brody Parker, Troy; Peyton Preiskorn, Rochester Adams; Michel Raisch, Oxford; Nolan Rand, Milford; Noah Robak, Kareem Rozier, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Khalil Rozier, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Jake Rydquist, Lake Orion; Jon Sanders, Southfield Christian; Noah Schlussel, Frankel Academy; Clay Sebastian, Troy; Sam Siepker, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Keenan Stolz, Brighton; Dominique Stovall, Pontiac; Nathan Talbot, Lake Orion; Trey Townsend, Oxford; Adam Trent, South Lyon East; Drew VanHeck, Lake Orion; TJ Verner, Clawson; Gunner Walters, Rochester Adams; Keegan Wasilk, Clarkston; London Young, FH Harrison.

ALL-WEST

EMONI BATES

6-9, Fr., G-F, Ypsilanti Lincoln

Bates lived up to the hype of being the top player in the country for the 2022 class, averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds to help Lincoln win the Division 1 state championship for the first time in school history. Lincoln, which never won a regional title before this season, also earned its first league (SEC White) title in 15 years.

“What makes him special is his ability to put the ball in the basket where he can score at all 3 levels,” Lincoln coach Jesse Davis. “He plays the game with the mentality of Kobe Bryant.”

Things couldn't have gone much better in the freshman season for Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates. He averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds to help Lincoln win the Division 1 state championship for the first time in school history. (Photo: Robin Buckson/Detroit News)

DREW LOWDER

5-9, Sr., G, Ann Arbor Pioneer

Lowder showed he could score in multiple ways, averaging 20 points, four assists and three steals, shooting 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range to help Pioneer win the SEC Red division championship.

“Drew’s an incredible scoring lead guard,” Pioneer coach Rich Marion said. “He can shoot off the dribble, off the catch and shoot and finish around the rim at a high level.”

Lowder will play at Holy Cross.

JOE MOON IV

6-0, Sr., G, Westland John Glenn

Moon had an outstanding senior season, averaging 27.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.5 steals, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range to earn a spot as a Mr. Basketball finalist. Moon holds the single game school record with 44 points in a game.

RYAN WADE

6-2, Sr., G, Ann Arbor Skyline

Wade had to step up and take a leader’s role his senior season after the graduation loss of his older brother Brandon Wade (Duquesne) and Jack Ammerman. And, he did a great job of it while averaging 23.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals to help Skyline win a district title before falling to Ypsilanti Lincoln on a last-second 3-pointer by Emoni Bates in a regional semifinal.

He will play next season at Holy Cross.

B. ARTIS WHITE

5-11, Sr., G, Canton

White had a strong senior year at both ends of the court, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists to become a Mr. Basketball finalist while helping Canton win the KLAA championship.

White will play next year at Western Michigan.

Coach of the Year

JESSE DAVIS

Ypsilanti Lincoln

Davis, in his fourth year as head coach, guided Lincoln (23-4) to its first league (SEC White) title in 15 years, then first ever regional championship before going on to earn the Division 1 state championship at the Breslin Center in a thrilling 64-62 upset win over U-D Jesuit with Jalen Fisher making a 15-footer as time expired. Lincoln fought back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win in the state title game.

Second team

Jalal Baydoun, 6-0, Sr., G, Dearborn Edsel Ford; Nigel Colvin, 6-1, Sr., G, River Rouge; Jalen Fisher, 5-10, Sr., G, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Isaiah Lewis, 6-0, Sr., G, Wayne; Griffin Yaklich, 6-4, Jr., G, Saline.

Third team

Connor Bush, 6-4, Jr., G-F, Belleville; Legend Geeter, 6-7, So., G-F, River Rouge; Kasean Pryor, 6-7, Sr., F, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Vinson Sigmon, 5-11, Sr., G, Canton; Josh Warren, 5-9, Sr., G, Woodhaven.

Honorable mention

Mustafa Almuna, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Trevor Arico, Saline; Garrett Balazsi, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Ryan Berger, Plymouth; Kenneth Bowie, Wayne; Jamar Boyd, Redford Thurston; Evan Bradford, Livonia Stevenson; Gari Brookings, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Markeith Browning, Ypsilanti; Tahj Chatman, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Ben Clark, Dearborn; Jaylin Cooper, Ann Arbor Skyline; Chase Crespi, Livonia Franklin; Colin Czajkowski, Woodhaven; Ricky Davis, Redford Thurston; Keshawn Devlin, Wyandotte; Pierce Eaton, Allen Park; Deshon Elam, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Dan Few, River Rouge; Dan Freeman, River Rouge; Hakeem Fittahey, Dearborn Edsel Ford; Joel Forgacs, Livonia Churchill; Amari Frye, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Kyle Gurney, Dearborn Divine Child; Davon Hedwood, Redford Thurston; Michael Holdsclaw, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Lucas Henderson, Ypsilanti; Ammar Jboor, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Alieu Kah, Dearborn; Nick Knoph, Livonia Stevenson; Christian Knox, Ypsilanti; Aeron Latham, Dearborn Divine Child; Andrew Leamy, Belleville; Marcus Leiga, Southgate Anderson; Parker LePage, Divine Child; Jimmy Liegey, Dearborn Divine Child; Zak Maisari, Dearborn Fordson; Desean Munson, Ann Arbor Skyline; Cartier Muse-Suber, Wayne Memorial; Julius Nelson, Salem; Dreyon O'Neal, Wayne; Micah Parrish, River Rouge; Kendall Perkins, Canton; Cal Raymond, Gibraltar Carlson; Jarez Rinehart, Gibraltar Carlson; Matthew Silka, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Jay Solano, Trenton; Ben Stesiak, Canton; Renel Thrasher, Westland John Glenn; Bralin Toney, River Rouge; Isaiah Turner, Redford Thurston; Kevin Tuttle, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Cam Urbanick, Dearborn Divine Child; Kevin Widmer, Garden City; Bryon Wilkinson, Woodhaven; David Williams, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Devin Womack, Ann Arbor Huron; Lorenzo Wright, Belleville.