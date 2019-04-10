Buy Photo Detroit Edison Academy's Gabrielle Elliott averaged 17.4 points. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

ALL-DETROIT

GABRIELLE ELLIOTT

5-10, Jr., G-F, Edison

Elliott got bigger and stronger and dominated at both ends of the floor, averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, three steals and three assists a game to help Edison win three state championships in her three years at the school.

“Gabby is a quiet player who feeds off of Rickea (teammate Jackson) who challenges her in practice, resulting in her answering it,” Coach Monique Brown said. “She just works and lets her play do the talking She’s a great competitor, has a high motor, is a strong defender and really runs the floor well. She can shoot from the perimeter, get to the basket and was able to bang in the post since she’s gotten stronger.”

Elliott has multiple offers, including Michigan, Michigan State, Marquette, DePaul and Clemson.

DAMIYA HAGEMANN

5-7, So., G, Edison

Hagemann had an outstanding sophomore season, averaging 14 points, 8.1 assists and 4.1 steals to help Edison win its third straight state championship. She had 13 points and nine assists in the Division 2 state championship game, making three 3-pointers.

“She has great vision, is a great leader and very competitive,” said Brown of Hagemann, who has multiple Big Ten offers, including Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. “She is beyond her years as far as picking defenses apart. She makes a lot of players around her better. She’s a pass first player who can also score in bunches.”

Detroit Edison's Rickea Jackson, who is headed to Mississippi State, averaged 22.1 points and 8.1 rebounds during her senior year. (Photo: Chris duMond/Special to The Detroit News)

RICKEA JACKSON

6-3, Sr., F-C, Edison

Jackson was arguably the top player in girls basketball state history, departing Edison for Mississippi State as a three-time state champion with the title of Miss Basketball. She averaged 22.1 points and 8.1 rebounds during her senior year, including 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the 77-58 Division 2 state title game win over Freeland to help Edison be ranked No. 5 nationally by USA Today.

“Rickea’s size and versatility is super special, as is her competitiveness and drive to get better,” Brown said. “Her will and desire to win was second to none.”

JAYLA SMITH

6-0, Sr., G, East English

Smith was a four-year varsity player for East English, averaging 19.6 points to earn the title of Miss PSL while leading her team to first place in the PSL East with a 9-0 record and 16-4 overall.

“She loves to play the game, she’s a gym rat,” East English coach Sam Hines said. “She has deep 3-point range and can take you down in the post as a 6-foot point guard. She sees the floor well, scored 36 in one game and had 12 assists in another. She’ll sacrifice her own points to see a teammate get going.”

DEL’ JANAE WILLIAMS

5-8, Sr., G, King

Williams was a flashy point guard for King who was capable of scoring in many ways, including in transition, driving to the basket in the halfcourt set or by making the 3-pointer, along with getting her teammates set up after penetration moves. She averaged 24 points, eight steals and six assists.

“She was a great floor leader, could handle the ball and was very athletic,” Coach Gwen Burton said. “She could shoot the ball, the deep ball and hit the 3-pointer.”

Williams will play next year at Indiana State.

Coach of the Year:

Monique Brown

Edison

Brown guided Edison to a third consecutive state championship, winning the Division 2 state title this season after coming away with the Class C state championship trophy the previous two years.

“The strength of this year’s team was its competitiveness,” Brown said. “They wanted to play anyone, anywhere and were awful upset when they lost to (Columbus) Africentric (65-60), wanted to play them again and we were going to play them again but had to cancel after we had a couple of injuries. Their will and desire to get better was huge and they wanted to push that competitiveness on the freshmen. Our compete level in practice was high, making them tough and once we got to the games it seemed easy for them.”

Second team

Kailee Davis, 5-3, So., G, Renaissance; Kiara McGowan, 5-7, Sr., Cody; Ariah Powell, 5-8, Sr., G, Cass Tech; Eshawnda Smith, 5-7, So., Denby; Adoreya Williams, 5-5, Sr., G, Mumford.

Third team

Jeanette Bennett, 5-7, Sr., G, Osborn; Egypt Fuller, 5-8, Jr., G, Western; Sequoia Jackson, 5-8, Jr., G, Mumford; Dayania Johnson, 5-6, So., G, Collegiate Prep-Northwestern; Shannon Wheeler, 6-2, So., C, Renaissance.

Honorable mention

Jaden Alexander, King; Laangel Bursey, Denby; Adriana Dent, Cristo Rey; Shanea Dinwiddie, Mumford; Nika Dorsey, Renaissance; Tiaira Earnest, Mumford; Ajanee Horton, Mumford; Jaquoia Jackson, Mumford; Raven Jackson, West Side; Ariel Jenkins, Edison; Jaquioa Jackson, Mumford; Erica Martin, King; Charelle Mathis, King; Lazae Mosley, Pershing; Jada Parrott, Osborn; Kendall Taylor, East English; Alexis Thompson, East English; Daija Tyson, Edison; Ruby Whitehorn, Edison; Monica Williams, King; Nahvia Williams; Cristo Rey.

ALL-EAST

JULIA AYRAULT

6-1, Sr., G-F, Grosse Pointe North

Ayrault was one of the premier players in the state, earning a spot as a Miss Basketball finalist. She averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, 4.4 steals, four blocks and 3.4 assists and will be playing next year at Michigan State.

“One of my favorite things about Julia is that she is a great teammate,” North coach Gary Bennett said. “She makes a strong connection with her teammates through her passing.”

Grosse Pointe North senior Julia Ayrault averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, 4.4 steals, four blocks and 3.4 assists this season. Ayrault will be playing next year at Michigan State. (Photo: John T. Greilick,Detroit News)

JOSLYN BRENNAN

6-6, Jr., C, St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Brennan took her game to the next level during her junior year by averaging 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks to help Lakeview win its first regional title.

“Joslyn’s work ethic and improvement over the last three years, along with being a quality person and teammate have made her the player she is,” Lakeview coach Joe Charrette said.

DEBRAYA EDWARDS

5-10, Sr., G, Roseville

Edwards showed her all-around ability by putting together four triple-doubles, including two games with 13 steals. She averaged 18.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.7 steals to earn MAC Silver MVP honors. She finished her career with 1,140 career points and 1,013 career rebounds.

“DeBraya put together one of the most impressive careers in the history of Roseville basketball, whether it be boys or girls,” Roseville coach Andy Houghton said.

KATE MCARTHUR

5-9, Sr., G, Warren Cousino

McArthur put herself on the radar her freshman year when she started and knocked down four 3-pointers in Cousino’s Class A state championship game win over Detroit King at the Breslin Center. She continued to pour in points during the rest of her career, scoring more than 1,500 points for her career. She will play next year at Central Michigan.

TAYLOR WILLIAMS

6-2, Sr., F, Macomb Dakota

Williams stepped up and had a strong senior season, averaging a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) with 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks while getting extra attention during the second half of the season with her teammate Cameron Grant out because of an injury.

Williams will play next year at Western Michigan.

Coach of the Year:

JOE CHARRETTE

St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Charrette, in his eighth year as head coach, had guided Lakeview to multiple 20-win seasons in past years, but never to a regional championship until this season when it defeated Port Huron Northern in the title game, finishing 19-6 with a loss to Southfield A&T in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Second team

Mackenzie Cook, 5-5, Sr., G, Warren Cousino; Lauren DeBeau, 5-6, Sr., G, Utica Eisenhower; Genevieve Decker, 5-11, So., F, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Emaia O’Brien, 5-1, So., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Taylor Walton, 5-8, So., F, Harper Woods Chandler Park.

Third team

Brooke Daniels, 5-6, Fr., G, L’Anse Creuse North; Sydney Koppinger, 6-0, Sr., F, Port Huron Northern; Tiana Mason, 5-11, Sr., C, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Olivia Medaugh, 5-9, Sr., G, Romeo; Sarah Wight, 6-2, Sr., C, Port Huron Northern.

Honorable mention

Kayla Austin, 5-6, So., G, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Rachelle Baumann, Romeo; Riley Bobowski, Warren Regina; Bridget Bolden, Warren Mott; Christina Braker, Grosse Pointe North; Isabella Brusilow, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Dara Capaldi, New Haven; Juliana Cataldo, St. Clair; Jasmine Clark, Clinton Township Clintondale; Amari Davis-Dobbs, Warren Lincoln; Julia Decker, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Alexa Downey, Grosse Pointe South; Kelsey Duffy, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North; Cayley Eberling, Utica; Alexa Garavaglia, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Delaney Garvey, GPW University Liggett; Camryn Gibbs, Centerline; Tamia Hall, Harper Woods; Mia Janssen, St. Clair; Princess Mia Johnson, Clinton Township Clintondale; Monet Knowles, Utica; Madeline Kohler, Grosse Pointe North; Olivia Kubik, Utica Ford; Danielle Lamoreaux, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Daviana Leonard, Warren Lincoln; Toi Lewis, Clinton Township Clintondale; Lauren Luzynski, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Morgan McConnell, Marine City; Audrey Medaugh, Romeo; Lauren Mow, Macomb Lutheran North; Nia Nelson, Warren Mott; Kathleen Novak, Warren Regina; Alyssa Ordakowski, NB Anchor Bay; Cyontae Parker, Harper Woods; Maria Pas, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Casey Rice, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Myia Rogan, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Maria Schudt, Chesterfield Austin; Rebecca Shea, SH Parkway Christian; Carmela Shorkey, Chesterfield Austin; Janae Smith, Center Line; Janiya Smith, Eastpointe; J'Ices Spicer, Eastpointe; Savannah Srebernak, Grosse Pointe South; Jo'el Stump, Roseville; Kelsie Thomas, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Emma Trombley, Port Huron; Olivia Vanderham, Roseville; Sarah White, Port Huron Northern; Zahra Williams, Utica; Kara WolfBauer, SCS Lakeshore; Julia Zauel, Macomb Lutheran North.

ALL-NORTH

SOLEIL BARNES

5-9, Sr., G, Southfield A&T

Barnes was an outstanding 3-point shooter for A&T who also showed the ability to get things done at attacking the basket and playing solid defense to help her team reach the Division 1 state championship game. She averaged 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.

Barnes will play next year at Toledo.

ALEXIS JOHNSON

5-10, Sr., F, Southfield A&T

Johnson could score in bunches and in a variety of ways, including transition baskets and mid-range jumpers. She averaged a team-high 19.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while helping A&T win the OAA Red Division title, along with district and regional titles on the way to the Division 1 state title game at Calvin College.

Johnson will play next year at Marshall.

Southfield A&T's Alexis Johnson averaged a team-high 19.2 points and 8.4 rebounds, helping her team to the Division 1 state final. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

CHEYENNE MCEVANS

5-10, Jr., G, Southfield A&T

McEvans is a fast, physical player who averaged 17.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals to lead A&T to the OAA Red Division championship and a spot in the Division 1 state championship game, a loss to two-time state champ Saginaw Heritage.

JASMINE POWELL

5-6, Sr., G, Detroit Country Day

Powell, who played a big role in Class B state championships during her sophomore and junior years for Country Day, averaged 18.4 points, eight assists and 5.7 rebounds her senior year before her team got upset by Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the districts.

Powell will play next year at Minnesota.

WHITNEY SOLLOM

6-4, Jr., C, Hartland

After returning from a knee injury in late December, Sollom averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while blocking 3.1 shots to lead Hartland to a Division 1 regional championship. She has multiple Big Ten offers.

Coach of the Year

MICHELE MARSHALL

Southfield A&T

Marshall has done an outstanding job in her three years as head coach at A&T, guiding the team to a pair of Final Four appearances since Southfield Lathrup made the merge with Southfield. She guided A&T to a 24-2 record this season with a loss to Saginaw Heritage in the Division 1 state championship game.

Second team

Sophie Dziekan, 6-2, Jr., C, Brighton; Kailee Ford, 5-6, Sr., G, Walled Lake Western; Samantha Potter, 6-1, Sr., G, Royal Oak; Olivia Moore, 5-10, Sr., G, Birmingham Marian; Olivia Russell, 6-0, Sr., G, AH Avondale.

Third team

Julia Bishop, 5-9, So., G, Farmington Hills Mercy; Adrian Folks, 6-1, Sr., C, Detroit Country Day; Jenna Galecki, 5-9, Jr., G, Walled Lake Western; Maddie Novak, 5-10, Sr., G, Detroit Country Day; Jasmine Worthy, 6-3, Jr., C, Southfield A&T.

Honorable mention

Jessica Adams, Royal Oak; Maryann Alexander, Wixom St. Catherine; Katelyn Allen, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Katherine Ambrose, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart; Jordan Banks, Bloomfield Hills; Rachel Bause, Novi Christian Academy; Mya Bobo, West Bloomfield; Ella Bousamra, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood; Olivia Bowden, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood; Lauren Brown, Brighton; Chloe Burkett, Birmingham Seaholm; Renata Carlesimo, Clawson; HaLaya Cato, Oxford; Nila Coney, Royal Oak; Isabelle Crum, Troy Athens; Julia Crump, Birmingham Seaholm; Lily DiPanni, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Nikki Dompierre, Hartland; Amelia Drahnak, Rochester Adams; Emily Eckhout, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Rizaria Franklin, Walled Lake Central; Jada Grandy, West Bloomfield; Hannah Groth, Royal Oak Shrine; Haley Gustad, Wixom St. Catherine; Maxine Hall, Oak Park; Maryam Hashim, Bloomfield Hills; Tori Hawkins, Rochester; Tori Hawkins, Rochester; Ashley Hershman, Oxford; Danielle Hopkins, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Celeste James, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Shannon Kennedy, Birmingham Marian; Isabelle Kline, Waterford Lakes; Megan Kraus, Birmingham Marian; Laura Kucera, Rochester; Allison LaPoint, Royal Oak Shrine; Ashili Lee, Madison Heights Madison; Keiori Lee, Auburn Hills Avondale; Logan Lewis, West Bloomfield; Josephine Lofton, Pontiac; Ashley Loon, Berkley; Megan Lorenzo, Rochester; Serra Lowney, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Sophia Mancini, Birmingham Marian; Macklyn Mergel, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart; Kayla Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Melanie Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Madi Moyer, Hartland; Grace Murray, Royal Oak Shrine; Mary Ruth Oster, Madison Heights Bishop Foeley; Amanda Roach, Hartland; Martha Pietila, Brighton; Charles Rice, Berkley; Brooklyn Robak, Waterford Lakes; Raquelle Robbins, Clawson; Alexa Roberts, Farmington Hills Mercy; Elizabeth Ruprich, Birmingham Groves; Athena Samson, Troy; Macy Senerius, Waterford Lakes; Paytin Shadaia, Lake Orion; Molly Simpson, North Farmington; Regan Smith, Royal Oak Shrine; Sarah Stuart, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Sara Sylvester, Birmingham Marian; Meagan Tucker, Howell; Lizzy Turek, Wixom St. Catherine; Heaven Varner, Hazel Park; Alex Verner, Clawson; Isabella Vogt, Brighton; Taleah Washington, Pontiac; Kaylee Wendel, Howell; Kendal Zeiter, Troy.

ALL-WEST

RANA ELHUSSEINI

5-4, Sr., G, Dearborn Fordson

Elhusseini averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and three steals a game for Fordson.

“Rana was the hardest worker and fiercest competitor that I have ever coached,” Fordson coach Sal Abazeed said.

Elhusseini will play next year at Edinboro University.

CIARA HARDY

5-8, So., G, Romulus

Hardy put herself on the radar with a strong sophomore season, averaging 24 points, six rebounds and three assists to help Romulus to a 16-5 record.

MYA PETTICORD

5-8, Fr., G, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Petticord was a freshman phenom, scoring 33 in her debut, a win against Clarkston, followed by a school-record 34 points the next game in a win over Maple City Glen Lake. She averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals to help lead Arbor Prep to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Petticord has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Marquette and Illinois.

Wayne Memorial guard Jeanae Terry, left, averaged 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season. (Photo: David Guralnick,Detroit News)

JEANAE TERRY

5-11, Sr., G, Wayne

Terry was a big, physical point guard for Wayne, averaging 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists to help her team win the KLAA championship, then go on to win district and regional titles before a state semifinal loss to Saginaw Heritage in the Division 1 Final Four at Calvin College.

“Jeanae Terry is a once in a decade type of kid,” Coach Jarvis Mitchell said.

LAMARIYEE WILLIAMS

5-9, Jr., G, River Rouge

Williams had an outstanding junior year, averaging 22.3 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Williams already has offers from Niagara, Florida Atlantic, Grambling and North Carolina A&T.

Coach of the Year

SCOTT STINE

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Stine and his staff did an excellent job of blending youth with experience to get Arbor Prep to its fifth consecutive Final Four, finishing 19-7 with an 37-33 overtime loss to Pewamo-Westphalia in the Division 3 state semifinals. Arbor Prep allowed an average of 26 points in the six postseason games.

Second team

Sammiyah Hoskin, 5-8, Sr., G, Wayne; Mahri Petree, 5-11, Sr., F, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Emily Swiercz, 5-6, Sr., G, Carleton Airport; Ella Stemmer, 5-10, So., G, Saline; Asaria Turman, 6-0, Sr., C, Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Third team

Makailah Griggs-Zeigler, 5-11, Jr., G-F, Wayne; Jayah Hicks, 5-10, Sr., F, Wayne; Kashyra Jackson, 6-0, Sr., F, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Alanna Micheaux, 6-0, So., F, Wayne; Juliana Paoletti, 5-8, Sr., G, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.

Honorable mention

Malak Alhajj, Dearborn; Isabelle Alston, Monroe St. Mary CC; Ally Anderson, Woodhaven; Izzy Andrews, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner; Sharmaye Becraft, Riv, Gabriel Richard; Mikayla Borg, Southgate Anderson; Tara Bourdage, Livonia Stevenson; Sabine Boutros, AA Greenhills; Kyra Brandon, Plymouth; Angela Cabalang, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Sarah Campbell, Dearborn; Dionna Carter, Romulus; Morgan Cartwright, Allen Park; Emma Cerroni, Flat Rock; Asia Cochran, DH Annapolis; Hunter Conway, Liv. Franklin; Oretha Cooper, Taylor; Lillian Corby, Wyandotte; Hailey Dennes, Milan; Ava Dimilla, New Boston Huron; Rylan Dolan, Garden City; Samantha Dorn, Riverview; Jasmine Edwards, Westland John Glenn; Kimmy Freed, Liv. Stevenson; Rileigh Garbarz, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Kayla Giroux, Flat Rock; Carrington Gordon, Lincoln Park; Hadley Gratz, Carleton Airport; Detorri Hall, River Rouge; Makayla Harris, AA Greenhills; Therese Hebda, Trenton; Mayla Hoskins-King, Livonia Clarenceville; Mikyha Johnson, Redford Thurston; Mattison Joyner, Salem; Carrie Karp, Trenton; Madelyn Kugelman, AP Cabrini; Suhia Marks, River Rouge; Bailey Martin, Carleton Airport; Shannon McAlinden, Riverview; Sydney McCaig, Plymouth; Brianna McCormick, Dearborn Divine Child; Samantha Michael, Monroe St. Mary CC; Ashia Moorer, Redford Union; Erin Moran, Dearborn; Maya Murray, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Tabby Onufrak, Dearborn Edsel Ford; Alicia Ortiz, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Natalia Ortiz, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Juliana Paoletti, Monroe St. Mary CC Becca Przybylo, Plymouth; Batoul Reda, Dearborn Fordson; Myesha Reese, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; Demi Rodriguez, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Sadre’a Rougeau, Ypsilanti; Khalila Rouse, Romulus; Maddie Rzepka, Dear. Divine Child; Diana Saleh, Dearborn Fordson; Mackenzie Schick, Allen Park Cabrini; Carly Schwinke, Canton; Emma Shimizu, Gibraltar Carlson; Abigail Slate, Allen Park; Samantha Smith, Wyandotte; Shawn'Ta Standifer, Romulus; Johnnae Steele, Redford Union; Emily Sweircz, Carleton Airport; Marisa Swick, Grosse Ile; Maddie Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Maria Targosz, Livonia Churchill; Michelle Taylor, DH Robichaud; Lexi Thomas, New Boston Huron; Sydney Tiefry, Allen Park; Sarah Vanisacker, Monroe Jefferson; Elena Welker, Dearborn Divine Child; Tristen Wesenberg, Redford Thurston; Curtisey Williams, River Rouge; Che'Lyn Wilson, Belleville; Savannah Wing, AA Gabriel Richard; Mary-Clair Yost, Liv. Churchill; Rebecca Zilka, Gibraltar Carlson.