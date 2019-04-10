Buy Photo Senior right-hander Alec Azar struck out six while giving one hit and walking one in a 3-0 victory Tuesday over Madison Heights Bishop Foley. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett unleashed a pair of power arms and air-tight defense to sweep a season-opening doubleheader from Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 3-0 and 7-0, Tuesday in Catholic League baseball action.

Senior Alec Azar yielded only one hit while striking out six in the first game while Matthew Greene delivered the winning RBI hit.

In the second game, Logan King also held Bishop Foley to one hit while striking out eight. Nick Post had two hits with three RBIs; Drew Zelenak two hits and two RBIs; and Kellen Banaszewski two hits with three runs for Liggett.

More baseball

Birmingham Groves 13, Royal Oak 3: Caleb McKeever doubled and had three RBIs, Aerick Joe added three hits and three RBIs and pitcher Trey Lipsey gave up one earned run in four innings to pick up the win for Groves (2-0). Matt Isaacson had a hit and a run for Royal Oak.

Detroit Collegiate Prep 4, Detroit Henry Ford 0: Pitcher Ashton Burton struck out 11 while Olonzo Prescott, Warren Harden, Jamal Hamilton and Myreo Waller collected hits for Collegiate Prep (1-0).

Detroit CMA 18, Detroit Southeastern 8: Jalen Morgan had two doubles and four RBIs, and Caleb Miller struck out six over four innings to get the victory for CMA (1-1). Southeastern is 0-1.

Rochester 16, Farmington 8: Bobby Kronner was 4-for-5 with a double and Noah Stout had three hits including a double and a two-run homer for Rochester (6-2). Farmington is 1-1.

Sterling Heights Stevenson 7, Detroit Country Day 3: Brian Rubba had two hits and drove in a run while Nick Rutkowski struck out nine and allowed one earned run to pick up the win for Stevenson (3-0).

Softball

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 12, Grosse Pointe North 7: Kristen Tesch had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs while Kalifornia Czarnomski had two singles and an RBI for Chippewa Valley (1-0).