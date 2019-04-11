MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

David Wenrich had two hits and drove in two runs while Noah Stout doubled and had three RBIs to lead Rochester to a 7-2 baseball victory over Detroit Country Day Thursday.

Devin Murray allowed one earned run and struck out five over six innings to earn the win for Rochester (7-2).

Sterling Heights Stevenson 5, Utica Ford 4: Austin Owens singled in Brian Rubba from third with the winning run in the sixth to break a 4-4 deadlock. Rubba led off with a double and advanced to third on Zach Levans' sacrifice bunt. Jake Jekielek pitched in relief for Stevenson (5-0).

Taylor Trillium 11, Dearborn Fordson 7: Ethan Glumac had two hits and three RBIs; Matthew Porter, two hits and two RBIs; and Holden Wilde, three hits and an RBI for Trillium (5-1).