Matt McGann's sacrifice fly drove in the winning run as Sterling Heights Stevenson (4-0) defeated Utica Ford, 5-4, Wednesday to remain unbeaten.

Austin Owens gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits while striking out four in six innings to pick the win. Ken Layman came on in the seventh, striking out two batters, to earn the save.

Stevenson knocked off Detroit Country Day, 7-3, on Tuesday. The school hosts Utica on Thursday at 4 p.m.

More baseball

► Detroit Communication and Media Arts 6, Henry Ford Academy 4: Caleb Miller struck out 12 in six innings, and Jaylen Morgan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Detroit CMA (2-1).

► Grosse Pointe South 8, Marine City 6: Drew Maccagnone and Will Leonard each had three hits while Ryker Mazey and Alec Applegate each had two hits and a pair of RBIs for South (2-4). Nick Raicevich picked up the pitching win.