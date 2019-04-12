Laurence Bryson doubled, tripled and knocked in three runs while helping lead Birmingham Groves to a 14-9 victory over Madison Heights Lamphere in a baseball game Friday.
Alex Nader went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Aerik Joe doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs for Groves (3-1). Joey Shapero pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to pick the win.
Justin Mexico went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Noah Hurst also doubled and had an RBI for Lamphere.
More baseball
Detroit Collegiate Prep 14, Detroit Central 1: Austin Burton struck out 11 while Olonzo Prescott had two doubles and Laron Sanders added another double for Collegiate Prep (2-0).
Detroit CMA 12, Detroit Cody 2: Caleb Bailey had two doubles and two RBIs and Jaylen Morgan struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings for CMA (3-1).
