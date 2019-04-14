MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

Birmingham Groves employed some small-ball strategy to earn a doubleheader split with Utica in baseball Saturday.

Utica won the first game, 5-3, behind the pitching of Dylan Cubitt, who gave up only one earned run while striking out five in six innings. John Tisch had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI for Utica.

Groves won the nightcap 5-4. In the bottom of the sixth, Groves' Sam Shienbaum hit a three-run double to tie it 4-4. Groves left fielder Caleb McKeever threw out a Utica baserunner at home who was trying to score from third on a sacrifice fly to keep the game deadlocked going into the bottom of the seventh.

After Groves' Josh Salter led off with a walk, Cole Harrison laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Salter to second base where he scored on a Trey Lipsey's walk-off single.

More baseball

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2-4, Riverview Gabriel Richard 4-2: In Game 1, Jacob Atkinson went five innings to pick up the win for Gabriel Richard (5-2, 4-2 Catholic League AA). In Game 2, Billy Kopicki had two hits and two RBIs while Matthew Greene had two doubles and two runs for Liggett (3-1, 3-1). Logan King allowed two earned runs while striking out two to earn the win.