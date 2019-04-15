MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe South's Nick Raicevich went the distance on Monday and only allowed one hit along the way.

Raicevich struck out eight and surrendered one walk over seven innings to power South to a 3-1 win over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley in a Macomb Area Conference Red Division baseball game.

Drew Maccagnone and Matt Fabry made sure Raicevich's gem didn't go to waste. Maccagnone went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and Fabry brought in a run on a suicide squeeze for South (3-6, 1-0).

Chippewa Valley is 3-5, 0-1.

Softball

Detroit Denby 16, Detroit Northwestern 5 (2 innings): Imani Baker scored four runs and Percia Clayton scored three times for Denby (2-1).