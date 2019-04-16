Tuesday's baseball

Detroit CMA 14, Detroit Central 1: Caleb Miller allowed one hit and struck out 10 over four innings, and Everette Blanks had two hits and two RBIs for CMA (5-1).

Southfield A&T 12, Hazel Park 1: Solomon McCants allowed five hits and struck out eight over five innings and Carlton Cooksey drove in three runs for Southfield A&T (2-4).