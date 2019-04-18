High school softball (Photo: Adobe stock)

Senior Julia O'Halla slammed a three-run homer in helping lead Grosse Pointe South to a 10-2 romp over Fraser in a softball game Thursday.

O'Halla went 2-for-4, adding a double while finishing with four RBIs. She added a defensive gem when she threw out a baserunner at home from center field to snuff out a potential Fraser rally in the fifth inning.

Caroline Gallagher struck out four in six innings to pick up the win for Grosse Pointe South (3-5, 1-2 Macomb Area Conference Blue).

Jaiden Lara had two doubles for Fraser (3-3, 1-2).

Baseball

Grosse Pointe South 8, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 0: Cody Shook allowed three hits while striking out seven in six scoreless innings to earn the win for Grosse Pointe South (5-6, 3-0 MAC Red). Cam Mallegg had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, Devin Slaughter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Drew Maccagnone had two hits.