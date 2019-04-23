Cam Mallegg homered, doubled and drove in four runs in leading Grosse Pointe South to a 12-4 baseball victory over Macomb Dakota on Monday.
Eden Frevik and Connor McKenna each collected three hits for South (6-6, 4-0 Macomb Area Conference). Nick Raicevich gave up one earned run in 4⅓ innings to pick up the win.
More baseball
Sterling Heights Stevenson 15, Macomb Chippewa Valley 5 (5 innings): Nick Rutkowski hit a grand slam and finished with eight RBIs while going 3-for-3 for Stevenson (9-2, 2-2 Macomb Area Conference Red) in a mercy-shortened game. Zach Levans homered twice with three RBIs while also going 3-for-3.
