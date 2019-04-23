Baseball

Detroit Collegiate Prep 11, Detroit Cody 3: Olonzo Prescott threw out seven baserunners attempting to steal, and Laron Sanders had two hits and drove in two runs for Collegiate Prep (4-1).

Grosse Pointe South 5, Detroit Edison 1: Cam Mallegg drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly, Alec Applegate added an RBI and Brian McKenna and Patrick Hopper had two hits each for Grosse Pointe South (7-6, 4-0 MAC Red).