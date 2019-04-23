Baseball
Detroit Collegiate Prep 11, Detroit Cody 3: Olonzo Prescott threw out seven baserunners attempting to steal, and Laron Sanders had two hits and drove in two runs for Collegiate Prep (4-1).
Grosse Pointe South 5, Detroit Edison 1: Cam Mallegg drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly, Alec Applegate added an RBI and Brian McKenna and Patrick Hopper had two hits each for Grosse Pointe South (7-6, 4-0 MAC Red).
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.