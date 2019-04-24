Grosse Pointe South staged a four-run rally in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 victory over Macomb Dakota in a MAC Red baseball game Wednesday.

Weston Brundage singled in the winning run for South (8-6, 5-0). Conor McKenna had doubled in a run earlier in the rally.

Matthew Fabry had two hits and two RBIs for South.

Dakota is 7-4, 2-3.

More baseball

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 4, Detroit Country Day 3 (8 innings): Drew Zelenak singled home the winning run in the eighth inning for Liggett (5-4). Terrence O'Brien went the distance to earn the victory, striking out eight.

Sterling Heights Stevenson 7, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 0: Austin Owens allowed three hits, struck out 11 and walked two in six innings, and Kenny Layman had two hits and two RBIs for Stevenson (10-2, 3-2 MAC Red). Chippewa Valley is 0-5 in league play.