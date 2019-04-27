Michael Jordan (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

Michael Jordan became the seventh Ohio State player picked in the NFL Draft, hearing his name called by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 34th pick of the fourth round, No. 136 overall, on Saturday.

Jordan, who was The Detroit News Dream Team tackle his senior year at Plymouth High, enrolled early at Ohio State and was rewarded by becoming the first Ohio State true freshman to start on the offensive line since All-American Orlando back in 1994.

Jordan, 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, showed his durability by playing every game during his career with the Buckeyes. He also showed his versatility by playing left guard his first two years before moving over to center his junior year.