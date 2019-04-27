Grosse Pointe Liggett and visiting Birmingham Brother Rice split a baseball doubleheader on Saturday.

In the opener, Alec Azar pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 10, leading Liggett to a 3-2 win. Pinch hitter Terence O’Brien drove in the winning run in the sixth with an RBI-single, following a game-tying RBI-triple by Drew Zelenak.

In the second game, Tito Flores had a three-run homer for Brother Rice, a 9-6 winner. Billy Kopicki went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double for Liggett (6-5).

Girls soccer

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 5, Port Huron Northern 0: On Friday, Ally Gaunt set the school shutout record with 33 clean sheets as the Saginaw Valley State commit made one save. Carlie Barone, Lauren Kelly, Megan Buchan, Hannah Bautel and Jessica Schneider scored for Anchor Bay (5-9).