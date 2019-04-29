Buy Photo Detroit King’s RaShawn Williams has committed to Indiana. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Rashawn Williams of Detroit King will enter his senior season this fall as the state’s premier wide receiver.

Williams, a four-star recruit, committed to Indiana on Monday, picking the Hoosiers over schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU and Kentucky.

Williams said he narrowed his list to Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Syracuse before deciding to attend and play football at Indiana.

“It just felt like the best fit for me,” Williams said. “The people around there are genuine and they really care for you. I never took an official visit to Indiana, but I’ve made trips, went there earlier this month.

“I talked to all the coaches when I was there. I’ll have to earn my spot when I get there. They are in the middle of a rebuilding stage right now.”

Tom Allen has been Indiana's head coach the last two years, guiding the Hoosiers to consecutive 5-7 records after they competed in bowl games in 2015 and ’16.

Now, what does the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Williams want to accomplish during his senior year this fall?

“I want to win my third state championship,” Williams said. “I feel like I know how to run routes, feel I do the little stuff better than other people do.”

King will lose quarterback Dequan Finn (Toledo) to graduation after he threw for four touchdowns in a Division 3 state title-game win over Muskegon.

But King returns physical 6-2, 225-pound four-star running back Peny Boone, who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa and Indiana.

Williams will get the opportunity to work with incoming freshman QB Dante Moore who received an offer from Michigan last June, at the conclusion of his seventh-grade year.

Moore, 6-2 and 175 pounds, led the Detroit Spartans to three United Youth Football League national championships.

He received an offer from Florida Atlantic this past winter.

“Dante Moore, an incoming freshman, will be our quarterback,” Williams said of Moore, who trained with former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner. “I’ve been working out with him. He’s good, already has a Michigan offer."

