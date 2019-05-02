Share This Story!
Thursday's preps: Stevenson tops GP South in baseball
Austin Owens pitched a complete-game 5-hitter, striking out seven, and Sterling Heights Stevenson defeated Grosse Pointe South, 7-3, in a Macomb Area Conference Red Division baseball game Thursday.
Detroit News staff
Published 11:25 p.m. ET May 2, 2019 | Updated 11:25 p.m. ET May 2, 2019
Owens also had two hits and drove in two runs, and Brian Rubbe had three hits for Stevenson (13-3, 5-3).
South is 7-1 in the league.
Softball
Detroit Denby 18, Detroit Southeastern 8: Patricia Jones scored four runs and Lavonne Hill, Da'sha White and Lonnae Duckine each scored three for Denby (5-2).
