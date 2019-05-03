Share This Story!
Friday's preps: GP South beats Stevenson in baseball
Weston Brundage allowed seven hits and struck out three over six innings as Grosse Pointe South defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson 4-0 in a Macomb Area Conference Red Division baseball game Friday.
Drew Maccagnone drove in two runs for South (11-8, 8-1) and Conor McKenna had two hits and an RBI.
Stevenson is 13-4, 5-4.
