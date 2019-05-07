MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett rode the arm and bat of Alec Azar to sweep Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 3-0 and 7-5, in a Catholic League AA Division baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.

In Game 1, Azar tossed a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, while Billy Kopicki provided the offense with a single, double and three RBIs.

In Game 2, Logan King went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and struck out five in six innings to pick up the win for Liggett (10-7, 7-5). Azar also drove in three runs and recorded the save.

Benjamin Alderson had three hits and an RBI in the nightcap for Bishop Foley (3-9 Catholic AA).