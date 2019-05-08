The Michigan High School Athletic Association has enacted a rule change that will prevent the top two seeded teams in district play from meeting until the district championship game in boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer.

Emoni Bates led Ypsilanti Lincoln to the Division 1 state championship in boys basketball. (Photo: Robin Buckson/Detroit News)

The seeding formula will be in place starting with the 2019-20 school year.

The top two teams will be placed on opposite sides of the district bracket when state tournament play begins.

Seedings will be determined using a Michigan Power Ratings computer formula based on regular-season results against other MHSAA tournament-eligible teams and opponents’ strength of schedule. Games against out-of-state or non-MHSAA opponents will not count in the rankings.

This process does not guarantee that the top seeded teams will receive byes or host games in district play. Teams after the top two will be randomly placed in the district draw.

The district pairings will be set two weeks before the start of the state tournament.

The change was approved during the MHSAA annual spring meeting May 5-6 in Gaylord, Mich.

The MHSAA also eliminated the automatic qualification standard based on wins for the football state playoffs. This was done to provide teams incentive to schedule more successful opponents.

Starting with the 2020 season, the 32 playoff qualifiers in each of the eight divisions will be determined only on playoff points. The adjusted playoff formula will award bonus points for all opponent wins, regardless of whether the team beat or lost to that opponent. More points will be awarded for defeating teams from larger divisions.