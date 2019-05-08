Division 1 final: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Buy Photo
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot.
Buy Photo
Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot.
Buy Photo
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half.
Buy Photo
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half.
Buy Photo
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0).
Buy Photo
Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
Buy Photo
U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy.
Buy Photo
Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Michigan High School Athletic Association has enacted a rule change that will prevent the top two seeded teams in district play from meeting until the district championship game in boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer.

    The seeding formula will be in place starting with the 2019-20 school year.

    The top two teams will be placed on opposite sides of the district bracket when state tournament play begins.

    Seedings will be determined using a Michigan Power Ratings computer formula based on regular-season results against other MHSAA tournament-eligible teams and opponents’ strength of schedule. Games against out-of-state or non-MHSAA opponents will not count in the rankings.

    This process does not guarantee that the top seeded teams will receive byes or host games in district play. Teams after the top two will be randomly placed in the district draw.

    The district pairings will be set two weeks before the start of the state tournament.

    The change was approved during the MHSAA annual spring meeting May 5-6 in Gaylord, Mich.

    The MHSAA also eliminated the automatic qualification standard based on wins for the football state playoffs. This was done to provide teams incentive to schedule more successful opponents.

    Starting with the 2020 season, the 32 playoff qualifiers in each of the eight divisions will be determined only on playoff points. The adjusted playoff formula will award bonus points for all opponent wins, regardless of whether the team beat or lost to that opponent. More points will be awarded for defeating teams from larger divisions.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE