Justin Rogers (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Oak Park four-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers, the No. 1 player in the state for the 2019 season, according to The Detroit News, has set a commitment date of May 20, Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting.

Rogers is ranked the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 1 guard in the nation for the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Rogers (6-4, 300 pounds) was a two-way starter for Oak Park last season, also playing linebacker, and earned Detroit News Dream Team honors after leading Oak Park to the OAA White Championship.

He has been offered by all of the nation’s top programs, including Michigan and Michigan State, but the current Crystal Ball leader at 247Sports is Kentucky at 33 percent, followed by Tennessee (22 percent) and Ohio State (17 percent).

Rogers wrote on Twitter that he would announce his top five on Wednesday.

Rogers recently told The Detroit News that he has met new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

“Yes, I had a chance to speak with him (Gattis) and he’s a great guy, down to earth,” Rogers said. “I love Michigan’s tradition.”