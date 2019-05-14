Billy Kopicki powered Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett to a doubleheader sweep over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard in Catholic League AA baseball Monday.

The third baseman went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs in Liggett's 7-0 win in the opener. In the nightcap, he homered and drove in two runs while going 2-for-3 to fuel his team's 6-2 victory.

In Game 1, Patrick Ilitch went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while pitcher Logan King held Gabriel Richard to one hit while striking out eight. Drew Zelenak collected two hits in Game 2 for Liggett (13-7, 10-6 Catholic League AA).

Liggett hosts Saline at 4:30 p.m. Friday.